There’s just three days left to catch Oor Wullie out and about across north-east

Around 200,000 people have visited sculptures of Scotland’s favourite comic son in the north-east.

Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail has been held across the country for the last 11 weeks, with around 200 sculptures of the dungaree-clad scamp installed around Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

The trail is being held in aid of children’s hospital charities, including the Archie Foundation.

The most collected statue in the north-east is Oor Wullie Miller, which is situated outside the Bon Accord Centre and pays tribute to one of Aberdeen FC’s greatest-ever players.

However, members of the public yet to visit the sculpture have just a few days left, as they will start being taken off the streets from this weekend.

Friday is the last full day to view the sculptures, as the first ones will be uplifted on Saturday evening.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

They will be taken away and spruced up ahead of the trail’s Farewell Weekend, which runs from September 13-15.

The event, held at Marischal College Quad, will see the big sculptures join their “wee” counterparts, designed by schools and community groups, to give the public one last chance to see them all together before they are auctioned off to raise money for the Archie Foundation.

The auction will be held the following Tuesday at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

Archie Foundation chief executive David Wood said: “What a summer it’s been.

“We’ve been blown away by the interest and support the Scottish public have shown for Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail.

“It’s sad that it’s coming to an end, but we’re looking forward to bringing the statues together in Marischal College Quad to celebrate with everyone who has enjoyed the trail so much.

“Of course, we’re also looking forward to the auction where we hope to raise as much as possible to help local sick children in Grampian.”