‘There’s a good chance someone could be killed’: Anger after ‘dangerous’ drain shaft remains open 10 months after issue reported

An Aberdeen man has hit out after a “really dangerous” drain shaft was left open for more than 10 months.

Kevin Duncan, from Torry, first noticed the opening near the old St Fittick’s Church while out walking in February.

When he passed again several weeks later, he realised it had still not been covered – even though it contains a drop of around 20 feet, with metal rungs on its sides and rushing water at the bottom.

The 50-year-old reported it to Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

Kevin says he has since contacted both organisations several times, but the drain has remained wide open – and he has even resorted to covering the cavernous opening himself.

Fearing someone could come to serious harm at the spot, which is partially obscured by long grass and rocks, Kevin contacted the Evening Express to warn fellow walkers.

He said: “It’s been bothering me since I first came across it in February. I’ve phoned the council twice and I’ve phoned SEPA twice – I even offered to show them it but so far nothing has been done about it.

“If anyone falls down it there’s a good chance they’ll be killed. It’s really dangerous, especially when there are children and families using the area.

“There are things sticking out of the sides so workmen can get down, and there’s a drop of between 15 and 20 feet to the bottom, where there’s water rushing out to the sea.

“On a couple of occasions, me and my brother have tried to cover it up ourselves with paving slabs, but when we come back it’s lying open again.

“It’s partially concealed so it’s really dangerous – especially if it was someone who didn’t know it was there.

“When it’s a bit dark you can hardly see it at all.

“I am really scared someone will fall in. I couldn’t have it on my conscience if I knew about it and didn’t tell people.”

After the Evening Express contacted Aberdeen City Council yesterday, staff were sent to the site to conduct an investigation.

A spokesman said the local authority would “take appropriate action as required”.

Meanwhile, SEPA said the issue was a matter for Scottish Water.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We are grateful to the Evening Express and Mr Duncan for drawing this situation to our attention.

“We have raised a job for our local team to attend and investigate urgently. As soon as the hazard can be located, we will seek to make the area safe. If the missing drain cover is confirmed as being from a Scottish Water sewer, we will arrange to get this permanently replaced as quickly as possible.”