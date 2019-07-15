Therapeutic exercise may help people with osteoarthritis says Aberdeen researcher

Exercise does not harm cartilage of the knee in people with osteoarthritis and may, in fact, benefit it, according to a study by a north-east scientist.

Osteoarthritis is a leading cause of disability worldwide and is associated with pain and impaired mobility.

However, a study by Alessio Bricca, who is currently a research fellow at Aberdeen University, has completed a project which shows therapeutic exercise does not harm the cartilage in the knee.

Dr Bricca said the belief that exercise is harmful for cartilage is based on “misinformation”.

She added: “The benefits of physical activity and therapeutic exercise also extend well beyond improvements in pain, function and quality of life in people with the condition.

“They are vital to the prevention of at least 35 chronic diseases and beneficial in the treatment of 26.”