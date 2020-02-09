Aberdeen theatre lessons for English learners

Adult ESOL learners are being urged to create a theatre performance.

The nine-week theatre project will take place once a week for individuals who are learning English as a second or foreign language.

Described as multilingual devised theatre, the aim is to create a unique performance that will be viewed by an audience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to make decisions on costumes, the set and sound, and are also responsible for writing and developing a script.

Fluent English skills or previous theatre experience are not a requirement, but those interested must be over 18 years of age.

An information session will be held at 1pm on Saturday February 8 at Aberdeen University’s MacRobert Building, room 027, in the James Scotland Suite.

For more information, email Marta Nitecka Barche on r02mn17@abdn.ac.uk