Aberdeen theatre company launch campaign to make bus sparkle

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A theatre company has started a campaign to decorate its bus.

Shazam, based at Rosemount Community Centre, bought a second-hand bus in March after its previous vehicle broke down.

It is used regularly, taking youngsters to and from the city centre.

The group has now launched a crowdfunding campaign, hoping to raise the funds needed to get it branded.

Artistic director Marie Skene said: “Our last bus went to the great scrapyard in the sky – and we want to make our new one sparkle.”

Shazam Theatre Company runs six classes covering drama and musical theatre.

In August, its senior theatre group performed a string of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, returning for a second year following a successful reception in 2016.

Miss Skene added: “The young people we work with also use the bus to go to drama festivals.”

The group is looking for a total of £350 to cover the cost of adding the group’s name, logo and website address to the bus.

Miss Skene added: “All of the money we take in gets re-invested back into all of the groups we work with.” To donate, click here