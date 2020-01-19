Dramatic north-east youngsters wanted for auditions

A national youth theatre company is to host auditions in Aberdeen.

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) will visit the Lemon Tree on February 1, looking for young people aged 11-21 who have a flair for performing and theatre.

It is hoped someone will be found to follow in the footsteps of Edan Glennie, 20, from Aberdeen, who starred in a leading role in production Fight Like A Girl, which formed part of BYMT’s summer season last year.

More than 1,000 young people will be auditioned, with 300 across the country invited into the BYMT Company 2020.

