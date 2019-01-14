Revealed: The 10 worst streets in Aberdeen for parking tickets

The 10 worst streets for parking tickets in Aberdeen have been revealed.

Since January 2016, Aberdeen City Council has made more than £475,000 in fines.

Nearly 16,000 parking tickets have been issued in that time, with Cornhill Road consistently the worst street in the city.

The road, often used as an alternative parking spot for visiting Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, generated £88,486 for the local authority between 2016-18 – 20% of the total £476,974 collected in that time.

When a fine is issued the value is typically £60, but a discounted amount of £30 will be accepted if full payment is received within 14 days of issue.

Money from car parking fines goes into road management and transport projects, such as filling potholes and updating road markings.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to the figures, obtained using freedom of information legislation, Marischal Street was the second-worst spot to get caught. Stirling Street, Little Belmont Street, Bon Accord Square, Schoolhill and Golden Square were in the top 10 most common areas fines were issued in.

Enforcement action has been taken against 15,910 drivers since 2016.

A council spokesman said: “The surplus generated from parking fines is, like other additional revenue streams over and above central funding, allocated across the various departments and projects across the council.”