The Wood Foundation awards north-east charities for response to Covid-19

School pupils from across the north-east have been rewarded for supporting community responses to Covid-19.

Mental Health Aberdeen, represented by Albyn School, and AFC Community Trust, represented by Banchory Academy, will each receive £4000 from The Wood Foundation.

The local charities, represented by teams of young people, address social issues including food poverty, social isolation, homelessness, alongside physical and mental health.

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of The Wood Foundation, said: “Your Community Fund had to be put together very quickly to support the disruption to our YPI programme in a large number of schools and I congratulate The Wood Foundation staff on the great work they’ve done.

“It’s clear the young people have really enjoyed the role they can play to help the world outside their front door while they’ve had to remain at home.

“Many of the submissions were really very impressive. It was great to see how much young people cared about their causes and the different ways they told the charities stories and the difference the money would make to them.”

Your Community Fund is an adaptation of The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) and was offered as an opportunity to schools who could not complete their planned programme of activity due to school closures.

More than 90 submissions were received from the length and breadth of the country.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: