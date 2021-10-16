The Turkish Kitchen: Bringing a taste of sunshine to Aberdeen

Swapping the overworn joggies and hoodie combo for a dress and boots, it’s safe to say that I was more than ready for my first Friday night meal out since the start of the pandemic.

After working out how to walk (and drive) in heels again, I took myself and my rumbling stomach off to the warm, sandy, tropical climes of Turkey.

Well Aberdeen beach actually, which may not match the tropical climes of Turkey but is certainly on a par when it comes to scenery.

Holiday drinks in hand, delicious spices and aromas in the air and views of the beach, me and my friend felt like we were on holiday as we sat in the Turkish Kitchen.

Located on the esplanade, this restaurant is clearly the place to be on a Friday night as to say it was packed is an understatement.

Although slightly overwhelmed to see so many people in one place after so long, we both soon relaxed as we soaked up the buzz and marveled at the bustling open kitchen at the back of the restaurant.

Like two excited kids, we ordered our “holiday drinks”, an Orange Fanta for me and a Turkish peach juice for my friend.

Judging by how busy the restaurant was as staff whizzing up and down the restaurant with plates expertly balanced, I wondered if service might take a bit longer.

How wrong I was as our drinks arrived in the blink of an eye.

The Food

As far as menus go, Turkish Kitchen’s is something else.

If like me you’re bad at making decisions, be prepared to sit for a while as this menu has no fewer than 12 cold starters and 15 hot starters ranging from vine leaves and hummous to grilled octopus and falafel.

Soon after ordering our starters, our friendly and attentive waitress was back with complimentary Turkish bread, salad and traditional Turkish dips.

It was such a lovely touch as most restaurants would include that on the bill.

Trying and failing to leave room for the main event, I couldn’t get enough of the warm bread that comes fresh out of the oven, soaking it up with the delicious red pomegranate dip while the salad was a fresh and crunchy affair.

Our appetites well and truly whetted, it was soon time for our starters, mushroom halloumi for me and king prawns for my friend.

“Incredible” declared my friend as she got stuck into the succulent king prawns, sauteed with spring onions, tomato and garlic butter.

Nodding my head with each bite (the weird habit I do when I’m really enjoying my food), I was also in food paradise with the mushroom halloumi.

Lightly pan-fried with garlic and spices, the juicy mushrooms and halloumi cheese were like a match made in heaven and the portion sizes were very generous.

Clean plates all round, it wasn’t long before our main courses arrived.

After months of getting stuck in a vicious pasta cycle, my cheap and fast meal of choice, I decided to treat my tastebuds to something a bit more exotic so I opted for the fresh calamari fritter.

Crisp on the outside and full of flavour on the inside, my head started nodding again as the calamari fritters took me to my extremely happy food place.

Served with homemade tartar sauce, mixed leaves and skinny fries, the meal was so tasty that I asked for a doggy bag to take what I’d left over home.

Meanwhile, across the table, the lamb ribs (Kaburga), seasoned with herbs and served with rice, also got the thumbs.

To take the dish to another level, my friend would’ve loved a sauce to compliment the rice and mouthwatering chunks of lamb.

The staff were great though as after asking for a sauce, they quickly brought a garlic mayonaise over which added some richness to the dish.

Stuffed to the gunnels, we had to take the painful decision to bypass dessert which is usually unheard of.

In hindsight, I wish I’d ordered some baklava to take home to satisfy my eternal sweet tooth.

The verdict

Doggy bags in hand and bellies full, we both left the restaurant on a food high feeling like we’d enjoyed a five-star holiday in the sun.

For Turkish Kitchen doesn’t just serve up fresh, authentic and tasty Turkish cuisine, it also takes people on a journey back to happy times on holiday.

The icing on the cake was the fact that our bill came to £46.25 which I thought was extremely good value for money.

I was so taken by Turkish Kitchen in fact that the next day, I hid my pasta at the back of my cupboard and rushed to Tesco to buy some frozen calamari.

Suffice to say it didn’t quite hit the mark but I’m already planning my return to Turkish Kitchen for more calamari fritters and I might even push the boat out further next time by trying my first ever proper Turkish kebab!

So if you fancy a slice of foodie sunshine without your feet leaving the ground, head to Turkish Kitchen where wonderful food, friendly staff and a holiday style experience awaits.

For more information check out the Turkish Kitchen website.