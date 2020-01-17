The Sound of Music: Aberdeen band to play hits from the movies

A concert in aid of charity takes place in Aberdeen this weekend.

Music from the Movies is performed on Saturday at Queen’s Cross Church in Aberdeen.

During the event the Bon Accord Silver Band performs a selection of blockbuster hits from films including Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible and The Greatest Showman.

The concert, which runs from 3-6pm, is raising money for Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs.

The organisation provides financial assistance to the families of children being treated for cancer at hospitals in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, by funding day activities, short breaks and gifts.

Previous beneficiaries from the fundraiser include the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Sandpiper Trust and Charlie House.

Tickets are available for £8 or £5 for concessions.

To reserve tickets contact the Bon-Accord Silver Band via Facebook, here.