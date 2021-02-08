Show Links
‘The snow gates might be shut for a while yet:’ Readers share their best pictures as snow hits north-east

by Shona Gossip
08/02/2021, 2:16 pm
People across the north-east have been sharing photographs of the snow from where they are.

The B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road is often among the first to close its snow gates, and this image from Ralph Davidson shows why.

Posting on the Auchenblae Noticeboard online, Mr Davidson said: “Cairn O’Mount might be shut for a while yet.”

The Cairn O’Mount road, the B974 Banchory-Fettercairn today.<br />Supplied by Ralph Davidson

Snow Gates Cameras – which updates with shots from the gates at Braemar, Glen Dye, Glenshee and Cock Bridge every minute – show similar scenes.

The A93 Braemar to Glenshee road is currently shut, but staff at Glenshee Ski Centre shared dramatic images of how high the snow is.

Despite snowsports centres witnessing the best conditions in years, they are all currently closed due to Covid-19.

The staff slowly making their way up to glenshee to start clearing some snow! #skiscotland

Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, February 8, 2021

Gritters and snow ploughs are out in force across the region, with more showers expected throughout the afternoon.

However, many people are taking advantage of the clear Stay at Home messages to enjoy the snow, which is lying in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

