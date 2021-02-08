‘The snow gates might be shut for a while yet:’ Readers share their best pictures as snow hits north-east

People across the north-east have been sharing photographs of the snow from where they are.

The B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road is often among the first to close its snow gates, and this image from Ralph Davidson shows why.

Posting on the Auchenblae Noticeboard online, Mr Davidson said: “Cairn O’Mount might be shut for a while yet.”

Snow Gates Cameras – which updates with shots from the gates at Braemar, Glen Dye, Glenshee and Cock Bridge every minute – show similar scenes.

The A93 Braemar to Glenshee road is currently shut, but staff at Glenshee Ski Centre shared dramatic images of how high the snow is.

Despite snowsports centres witnessing the best conditions in years, they are all currently closed due to Covid-19.

The staff slowly making their way up to glenshee to start clearing some snow! #skiscotland Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, February 8, 2021

Gritters and snow ploughs are out in force across the region, with more showers expected throughout the afternoon.

❄️Further Snow Warning❄️ The MET Office have issued a Yellow Snow warning between Mon 00:00 and Wed 23:59.https://t.co/yY4K79aAU5 Frequent snow showers may lead to travel disruption in places.

Essential travel only.#AbshireRoads #DriveSafe #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/s5PXE6VkFo — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) February 8, 2021

However, many people are taking advantage of the clear Stay at Home messages to enjoy the snow, which is lying in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite images so far:

Snow kids looking over the bridge, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. pic.twitter.com/E9SOi8dcan — Ally Cinnamon (@allycinnamon76) February 8, 2021