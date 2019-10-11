Friday, October 11th 2019 Show Links
The Script announce P&J Live gig as part of UK tour

by Scott Begbie
11/10/2019, 8:00 am Updated: 11/10/2019, 10:09 am
The Scripts Danny O'Donoghue
Irish band The Script are heading for the north-east to perform at P&J Live next year.

The award-winning three-piece will play the state-of-the-art arena on March 13.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets for the gig to be in demand when they go on sale next Friday.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at the venue, said: “The Script have a massive following in the north-east – they attracted 6,000 fans the last time they played the Granite City in a gig fans still talk about.

“We are looking forward to the new memories they will create when they play P&J Live in March.”

The Script, who formed in Dublin in 2007, have since amassed album sales in excess of 30 million and racked up several top 10 singles, including chart-topper, Hall Of Fame.

The band, who have a reputation for fantastic live gigs, will be releasing a new album later this year. A track from the album, The Last Time, was a contender for number one when it was released last month.

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue is also famed as a judge on The Voice.

Tickets for The Script will go on sale next Friday and are available at pandjlive.com

