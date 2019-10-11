The Script announce P&J Live gig as part of UK tour

Irish band The Script are heading for the north-east to perform at P&J Live next year.

The award-winning three-piece will play the state-of-the-art arena on March 13.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets for the gig to be in demand when they go on sale next Friday.

We'll be heading out on tour in 2020 across the UK, Ireland and Europe! If you live in the UK and Ireland, get exclusive access to the ticket presale on Wednesday October 16th, by pre-ordering our new album 'Sunsets & Full Moons' before 5pm on Tuesday! https://t.co/kswbXHVDsO pic.twitter.com/Su5XrF9S1z — the script 🌄🌑 (@thescript) October 11, 2019

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at the venue, said: “The Script have a massive following in the north-east – they attracted 6,000 fans the last time they played the Granite City in a gig fans still talk about.

“We are looking forward to the new memories they will create when they play P&J Live in March.”

The Script, who formed in Dublin in 2007, have since amassed album sales in excess of 30 million and racked up several top 10 singles, including chart-topper, Hall Of Fame.

The band, who have a reputation for fantastic live gigs, will be releasing a new album later this year. A track from the album, The Last Time, was a contender for number one when it was released last month.

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue is also famed as a judge on The Voice.

Tickets for The Script will go on sale next Friday and are available at pandjlive.com