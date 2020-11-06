The Rocky Horror Show returning to Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre

Aberdeen audiences are set to do the time warp again as His Majesty’s Theatre announces two glittering new shows for next year.

The Rocky Horror Show is set to make a return trip to the north-east, while the story of one of the most famous showbiz families of all time will be told in The Osmonds: A New Musical.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts hope the new shows, which go on sale next week, will create a “buzz of energy” at HMT.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects, said: “Both of these shows will be a such a celebration of theatre and all it can offer.

“So whether you can’t wait to do the Time Warp again with Frank n Furter and the gang, or enjoy some good clean fun with The Osmonds musical, you can be sure HMT will be buzzing with energy and fun for both of these shows.”

The Rocky Horror Show is one of the best-loved – and most risque – musicals of all time and will be at the theatre from June 21 to 26.

It is the tale of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet who end up in a creepy mansion after their car breaks down. They meet the charismatic Dr Frank n Furter in an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks and frivolity.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show – which was last in Aberdeen in 2019 – features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it, Janet and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp.

Meanwhile, The Osmonds: A New Musical, written by Jay Osmond will be at HMT from September 28 to October 2.

It tells the official true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of Donnie and Marie, the Osmonds lived a remarkable life, recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows – until one bad decision cost them everything.

Featuring a chart topping list of anthems including Love me for a Reason, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Puppy Love, Long-haired Love from Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more, The Osmonds: A New Musical aims to take you back to relive decades of hits.

Tickets for both of these shows will be on sale to Friends on Monday November 9 and on general sale on Wednesday November 11.