NESCol Graduations: The right script for film-lover Alix, 20

An interest in movie-making from a young age inspired Alix Jamieson to enrol on the HND TV and Creative Industries course.

The 20-year-old, from Musselburgh, always loved to write and longed to be able to direct her own films.

During her studies she undertook a work placement on the set of thriller Marionette in Aberdeen, where she worked as a locations assistant.

She said: “It was a lot of fun and I managed to speak to some of the actors who were very nice.

“One of them was Peter Mullan, who was lovely.

“The whole thing was an amazing experience and a definite highlight of my time at North East Scotland College.”

Alix hopes to go into writing, directing and performance in future, with some conservation work on the side.