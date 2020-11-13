The Plans are in Your Hands: Peterhead residents invited to have say on future of north-east town

Residents are being asked to part in an online event looking at the future of a north-east town.

The virtual gathering is being hosted by Buchan Development Partnership and will be held on video call service Zoom.

It is called The Plans are in Your Hands and will take place on Tuesday, November 17.

Organisers said it will be an opportunity for people in the Peterhead and surrounding areas to find out more about community and locality plans which affect their town and neighbouring villages to learn how they can contribute into the plans.

A spokeswoman for BDP said: “The new locality and community plans are in the early stages of being prepared and Buchan Local Community Planning Partnership is currently looking at the statistics for the town but the stats don’t tell the whole story of what is going on in Peterhead. We need people who live in Peterhead to give us their experiences of what life in Peterhead is really like, what services need to be improved and what opportunities need to be tapped into.

“This event is a great opportunity for people to find out how to get involved with community planning to influence service design, think about important actions or make key connections. All of this will help build stronger, more integrated inclusive and cohesive communities.”

The Peterhead plans also cover surrounding villages so an invitation is also extended to residents in those communities.

The event starts at 7pm and finishes at 8.15pm. For more information or to book a place contact info@bdp.scot.