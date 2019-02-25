Monday, February 25th 2019 Show Links
‘The only thing that can help us now is to have justice’ says brother of Brian McKandie

by Emma Morrice
25/02/2019, 1:30 pm

The brother of a pensioner who was murdered has said he will “never forgive” his killer.

Steven Sidebottom was found guilty of killing 67-year-old Brian McKandie in March 2016, following a decision by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The victim, of Rothienorman, received more than 15 blows and sustained injuries that resembled a scalping.

Brian McKandie with his great nieces

Now his older brother William has spoken out about the turmoil his family were put through.

The 79-year-old said: “I am glad it’s finally over.

“I will never forgive Sidebottom for what he has done. I am glad he is going to get a life sentence, my brother did not deserve to die like that.

“He was a decent, well-respected and much-loved man who worked hard and kept himself to himself.

“Sidebottom took Brian’s life and in some ways he has spoiled our lives.

Steven Sidebottom leaving the High Court in Aberdeen yesterday

“He has shown no remorse – only arrogance. He thought he was clever – well, he’s not clever now he has been convicted.

“The only thing that can help us now is to have justice for Brian.

“I sat in court every day of the 18-day trial. It was hard to listen to the evidence.

“Waiting for the result was the worst but I was quite confident of a conviction. And I will be there when the sentence is delivered.”​

Sidebottom is due to be sentenced on March 6.

