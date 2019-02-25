‘The only thing that can help us now is to have justice’ says brother of Brian McKandie

The brother of a pensioner who was murdered has said he will “never forgive” his killer.

Steven Sidebottom was found guilty of killing 67-year-old Brian McKandie in March 2016, following a decision by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The victim, of Rothienorman, received more than 15 blows and sustained injuries that resembled a scalping.

Now his older brother William has spoken out about the turmoil his family were put through.

The 79-year-old said: “I am glad it’s finally over.

“I will never forgive Sidebottom for what he has done. I am glad he is going to get a life sentence, my brother did not deserve to die like that.

“He was a decent, well-respected and much-loved man who worked hard and kept himself to himself.

“Sidebottom took Brian’s life and in some ways he has spoiled our lives.

“He has shown no remorse – only arrogance. He thought he was clever – well, he’s not clever now he has been convicted.

“The only thing that can help us now is to have justice for Brian.

“I sat in court every day of the 18-day trial. It was hard to listen to the evidence.

“Waiting for the result was the worst but I was quite confident of a conviction. And I will be there when the sentence is delivered.”​

Sidebottom is due to be sentenced on March 6.

