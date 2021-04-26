An Aberdeen mum has been aiming to empower and support local women through her business The Mummy Nanny.

Louise Dredge launched the firm in August last year, which involves her providing support for new and expecting mums, and their partners and families.

This involves hypnobirthing, postnatal planning and preparation, and postnatal doula services.

The 34-year-old decided to start the business as she experienced antenatal and postnatal depression and anxiety, and realised there needs to be more support in Aberdeen for women who are expecting or have just had a baby.

“Essentially, I look after mums,” Louise, of Aberdeen, said. “The transition to parenthood can be an anxious and unsure time for many and so I give emotional, practical and informational support.

“I launched this business in August 2020 as I saw Covid-19 as an opportunity to re-train.

“I was a primary teacher previously, but having had my own children – now 21 months and three years old – I know how hard pregnancy and parenting can be on some people.

© DCT Media

“Having suffered from antenatal and postnatal depression and anxiety, it made me realise that there needs to be more support for those who experience this in Aberdeen.

“My services aim to prevent people from getting to breaking point as I want to make sure that women feel heard, empowered and supported.”

The mum-of-two has been promoting the business on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, considering it a vital tool in building her brand.

She has backed the ongoing North East Now initiative as it continues to promote local businesses battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

“The North East Now website is bright, attractive and very user-friendly,” Louise said. “I think this sort of website is key to the area right now.

“Aberdeen has heavily relied on the income that the oil and gas industry has brought us and the local culture and infrastructure have never really had to excel itself.

“Oil and gas will not be around forever and so I think it is imperative that we start to shout about what we have to offer in the north-east and become more creative about what we can offer in the future.

“I have become passionate about talking about perinatal mental health, both from my own experiences but also in the hope that I can help to bring about the end of the stigma attached to it.

“My main aims for the future are to offer group in-person classes for my hypnobirthing and postnatal planning and preparation courses, and also to spread the word on what a postnatal doula is.”

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the hub and find out more.

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot

For more information on The Mummy Nanny, visit the business’ Instagram and Facebook pages.