The most read articles on the Evening Express website in 2018

Secret messages on Google Maps, a celebrity wedding, a viral video of an Aberdeen hairdresser on a fairground ride and the impact of the Aberdeen bypass on traffic were just some of our most popular articles from 2018.

Below we take a look through some of our, and your favourites, from the past 12 months.

1. A hidden message urging a neighbour to cut his grass was discovered on Google Maps

2. Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie married her co-star Kit Harington at a star-studded ceremony in Aberdeenshire. Our most popular article from the wedding was our coverage of the a-listers arriving at Aberdeen airport.

3. This story was published earlier month following the original video going viral on Facebook. It featured an Aberdeen hairdresser passing out on the white-knuckle Snowball bungee ride at this year’s Christmas Village.

4. Using Google Maps traffic feature, we were able to see the almost immediate impact on road users of the opening of a major stretch of the AWPR. The usual queues on Anderson Drive and at the Bridge of Dee vanished overnight with motorists instead seen queuing at the new junctions for the Aberdeen Bypass.

5. Back in August a couple from Laurencekirk won £58 million in the Euromillions with winning numbers 3, 8, 26, 33, 45 – and Lucky Star numbers 7 and 10. The couple went on to give a press conference at the Marcliffe Hotel later that day.

6. In July the multi-million-pound plans to expand one of Aberdeen’s largest shopping centres were given the green light. Under the plans – which were first tabled in February 2016 – there would be space for 30 new retailers and a 120-bedroom hotel.

7. Back in March the full list of all baby names in Scotland was released. Our interactive table allowed readers to search for their, or their children’s names, and find out how many other children were born with that name. The provisional list for 2018 has already been released and also proved popular with Evening Express readers.

8. In July a major recall was issued for frozen vegetables. There were fears products sold at Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi and Tesco could be contaminated with listeria. The outbreak was first detected in 2015, and eventually traced to a firm in Hungary.

9. Almost a year ago a council meeting to make a decision on Aberdeen Football Club’s plans for a new £50 million stadium at Kingsford was held. Our live coverage of the meeting, which saw members vote 32 to nine in favour of the application to build the new stadium, was our most read live blog of the year.

10. This year we lost a number of big name stores including Homebase and Toys R Us with many more at risk. Ahead of the closing of the Berryden store last January, Toys R Us announced they were holding a massive closing down sale.