A dad-to-be has spoken of the importance of talking about miscarriage after losing his own baby.

Mikey Fyffe, 29, is raising funds for the Rubislaw Ward at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital after he and his partner Sinead Bruce, 27, suffered a miscarriage last September.

The couple from Monymusk said the staff were “amazing” during what was an “extremely difficult” period.

Sinead and Mikey had gone in for their three-month scan when they were told the devastating news that there was “no movement” and that it was suspected their baby had stopped growing a few weeks before their appointment.

Mikey said the Rubislaw Ward were also attentive and empathetic when they discovered Sinead then needed to undergo a surgical procedure.

Now, Mikey wants to show how grateful he is for all their support with various fundraising efforts – including playing 72 holes of golf in one day.

Reflecting on the experience, he has written about his thoughts in an online post.

He wrote: “There are always people who you can speak to who will really help you whether that be friends or professional help, but it is something that should be spoken about more to get rid of the stigma so the conversation is normalised.”

‘I wasn’t sure what to feel’

“It’s not really something that had even crossed my mind,” Mikey said about the miscarriage.

“So, when it came to the three-months scan, maybe a few days beforehand Sinead was saying that she was maybe feeling a little bit funny.

“I don’t know whether it was just an intuition thing, or what it was but she just acted a bit, almost worried.

“And so we went in to go into the scan, and basically, they found that there was no movement and the growth had stopped.

“Which they were saying happens, probably in one in every 100 pregnancies, it was quite a small number.

“Normally, what will happen is, when it stops [growing] within two weeks or so you would start having a natural miscarriage.”

Mikey added that as soon as they got home from the appointment, Sinead started miscarrying.

He said: “It was all quite difficult, very intense, quick.

“Just suddenly, you’re in a realisation stage of what was happening.

“It was quite difficult for me in the sense that I didn’t really know, sort of, what to feel.

“I wasn’t too sure what to do or anything. I spent my time making sure that I was running around doing all the little odd jobs around the house.

“Whether it was cleaning, whether it was taking the animals out, making tea.

“Just trying to make sure that Sinead was not having to do anything – so she was just as relaxed as possible.”

‘It showed me how common this was’

After trying to get an appointment at the height of the pandemic, Sinead was helped by the Rubislaw Ward – who care for families who have lost their baby – and she was able to have a growth in her uterine lining removed.

Once she was given the all-clear, Mikey said he was able to look back on the experience and felt that he “hadn’t given himself any opportunity to grieve”.

Mikey said: “I was speaking to a friend of mine who had had a stillbirth at nine months.

“As he was speaking about one’s emotions, I realised myself that I kind of hadn’t actually given myself any opportunity to grieve or to really think about the situation, to understand what exactly it was that happened.

“Because I was focused on making sure that Sinead was alright – I just completely forgot about myself.

“It’s quite a strange feeling when it’s something as big of a deal as that – and you almost disregard it.

“Not on purpose, but because you’re trying to do so much for somebody else that you end up hiding your emotions without really realising it.”

Mikey said he did something out of the norm and took to Facebook to pen a post and got “open” and “honest” about his feelings regarding the experience.

“I thought, what if there’s somebody else that this happens to – like a friend of mine or whatever – who ends up going through the same thing,” he explained.

“The feelings I had about it afterwards where I felt sort of resentful with myself because I didn’t give myself an opportunity to grieve – I wanted people to know that, if that’s what they’ve done, they’re not the only people that have done it.”

In the post he said: “The more of us who are prepared to speak about our own pain and how we can get through it then the more people will hopefully have more knowledge and access to the help and advice they may need in the future.

“This is a male’s perspective of the process, and I hope helps anyone reading it who has felt the same that they aren’t the only one.”

However, on the back of his open and honest post, Mikey received positive responses from many who had, surprisingly to him, gone through similar experiences.

The telecommunications tech worker said: “It just showed me how common this was, especially when you see it in people that you know, you get an insight into: ‘Oh, wow. This really is something that happens to a lot of people’.

“So, a friend of mine suggested doing this 72 holes charity challenge – and I thought, if it wasn’t for the Rubislaw Ward themselves, then potentially the complications could have gone on longer.”

Sinead and Mikey are now expecting again, with their baby expected to arrive in late September.

Grateful to those who donated

Mikey had set up an initial target of £150 and has since then raised nearly £2,000.

As part of the fundraising efforts, he braved 30mph gusts, walked over 39km (24 miles) and played through driving rain at Kemnay Golf Club.

His journey to completing 72 holes of golf in one day began at 6am.

In addition, he has organised a raffle with 100 numbers sold and announced the prize draw through a Facebook Live event.

Prizes were donated by various businesses such as the Inverurie Whisky Shop, From Bakery Lane, Kemnay Farm Shop and Castle Fraser Restaurant to name a few.

Mikey expressed his thanks to the businesses: “What was great was people’s willingness, from local companies who were willing to support.

“For instance, the Bennachie Lodge. When I spoke to them, they said: ‘We already have allocated charities’, so I thought ‘fair enough, they’re not gonna be able to.’

“But then they said, ‘But you know, we were really touched with your story and we’d like to donate’.

“And everybody else that I’ve spoken to, it’s very, very kind of them to donate their prizes.”

He added his thanks to everyone who donated to help “raise money for a place that will always be needed for those going through very tough times and will always have a special place in our hearts”.

Mikey hopes the ward will be able to use the money for whatever they might need, such as sprucing up rooms for people who are grieving and updating machinery.

A spokeswoman from NHS Grampian said: “The team on Rubislaw Ward do their utmost for every patient – and their families – at what is an incredibly difficult and distressing time.

“On behalf of the team, we are incredibly grateful to Michael and Sinead for raising this fantastic amount.”