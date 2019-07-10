The Mart auctioneer to help sell off Oor Wullie sculptures for charity

A team of north-east auctioneers from a fly-on-the-wall documentary will help raise vital funds for charity as part of a popular summer sculpture trail.

The brightly coloured statues of cartoon favourite Oor Wullie will go under the hammer to help children’s hospital charities in September.

Some 200 life-sized sculptures of the DC Thomson character can be found in streets across Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness until August 30.

So far thousands of people have taken to the streets around the north-east to see the painted characters, including one in the shape of Aberdeen FC hero Willie Miller.

Inverurie-based ANM Group and its auctioneers Alan Hutcheon, Mark Barrack, Alan Donald and Colin Slessor – who appear in the BBC’s The Mart – will head up the auctions when they take place at Thainstone, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The ANM Group also has its own sponsored Oor Willie sculpture made by artist Shelagh Swanson celebrating the farming industry.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alan Hutcheon, director at ANM, said: “We are delighted to be involved in such a high-profile charity initiative and once again play our part in raising funds for very worthwhile charities.

“It’s also great to have our very own ANM-sponsored Oor Wullie here at Thainstone.

“Our boy, Wullie of the Glen, represents Scotland’s agricultural industry and will certainly raise the profile of the sector and Thainstone as the region’s agricultural hub.

“The artist, Shelagh Swanson, did a fantastic job creating the sculpture and her passion for farming is clearly evident in every detail.

“The ANM team looks forward to the upcoming auctions and achieving the best price for all the Oor Wullie sculptures.”

A number of different charities will benefit from the funds raised at the auction later this year including the Archie Foundation, which works in partnership with the NHS to provide care to sick children in the north-east.