Denis Law gives backing to Aberdeen’s Kingsford stadium proposals

Football legend Denis Law has backed Aberdeen Football Club’s plans to create a new £50 million stadium complex.

With less than two weeks to go until councillors make a decision on the project – which includes a community and sports campus, football academy and stadium – Mr Law said the club is “badly in need” of the new facilities.

The former Scotland international and Manchester United player was born and raised in the Granite City.

The 77-year-old, who will receive the freedom of the city in November, said: “I’ve seen and heard all about the Dons’ plans for a new stadium and training facilities on the outskirts of Aberdeen and am wholeheartedly in support of them.

“As a regular visitor to Pittodrie over the years, I agree that the club is badly in need of a modern stadium and professional training facilities.

“The club is doing absolutely the right thing heading for a site where they can accommodate the stadium, the training pitches and community area under one roof, because unity plays an important role in any football club, but more so in a one club city like Aberdeen.

“I wish the club every success with their planning application.”

Mr Law joins Sir Alex Ferguson, Gothenburg Great Willie Miller, ex-goalkeeper Bobby Clark and former Open champion Paul Lawrie in publicly backing the plans.

But opinions are divided over the proposals, with more than 5,000 submitting objections against the development.

The No Kingsford Stadium group claims the facility would create parking and noise problems, and lead to “a big red blot on the landscape”.

A spokesman for the group previously said: “The decision on AFC’s Kingsford Stadium application is not a popularity contest as AFC would have the public believe.

“It is clear the club now fear that planning permission will be denied them by Aberdeen City Council and are launching a last minute attempt to place pressure on the local authority.”