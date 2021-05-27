Incident management team overseeing Moray’s Covid-19 surge has been closed

Following the continual drop in coronavirus cases in Moray over the last two weeks, the incident management team assigned to monitor the situation has been closed.

Testing advice in the region has also returned to normal, with anyone showing common symptoms of the virus – a new or continual cough, fever or loss of taste or smell – urged to take a PCR test.

Moray moved to level 2 restrictions on May 22 after being kept in level 3 longer than the majority of Scotland.

Increased testing and vaccine rollout remained in place in the region while public health bosses kept a close eye on figures.

This will now return to a level in line with the rest of the country, as officials are satisfied that the spread of the virus in Moray is under control.

Earlier this month, the area had the highest level of Covid-19 in Scotland, with over 100 cases per 100,000. This number has now dropped to 17, the lowest rate since before Christmas.

“Protect each other and protect Grampian”

Deputy director of public health at NHS Grampian, Chris Littlejohn, reminded the public that no one can afford to become complacent in the face of this virus.

He said: “We need to remember this is still an infectious virus, with more transmissible variants being passed around in some parts of the country. We saw with this outbreak in Moray, how quickly things can escalate and how quickly it can affect the level system.

“Ultimately people need to take responsibility for their own actions. For instance, if another area of Scotland has particularly high rates of the virus or it is known a variant of concern is widely in circulation, is it worth the risk of travelling there and importing it back to Moray and the north-east?

“To each individual in the north-east, I’d ask you please follow the guidelines; above that use your own judgement, especially when travelling; protect each other and protect Grampian.”

Mr Littlejohn also reminded the people of Moray that current guidance is still for people to be working from home where possible, even once we reach level 0.

“The drop in case rates is an incredibly positive story”

Moray has been praised for its response to rising cases at the beginning of the month.

Those coming forward for tests has increased six-fold in the region, 80% of 40-49 years olds have now had their first dose of the vaccine, along with 68.7% of those aged 30-39 and 70.2% of those aged 18-29.

Mr Littlejohn said: “The drop in case rates is an incredibly positive story. We’ve not seen a decline like this without a full lockdown before, we’ve only seen this kind of turnaround with a full lockdown. How the public responded and acted was the reason that happened.

“I’d like to thank the public, without their efforts Moray would most likely still be in level three; the testing and vaccinations teams for their tireless work; Moray Council; and other organisations including VisitMoray Speyside, who worked with us. Health boards cannot combat these types of outbreaks alone, it takes a community.”