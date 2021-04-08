The Hollies head to Aberdeen’s Music Hall to celebrate their 60th anniversary

Iconic British band The Hollies will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a gig in Aberdeen.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands of the 1960s, alongside the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they will play at the Music Hall on June 19 next year.

“‘We felt like this is something no other band gets to do, celebrate six decades together, 60 years of this band and these songs means so much to us and so many others,” said Tony Hicks, the band’s original guitar player.

The Hollies had originally planned to tour this autumn, but pushed it back next year in order to mark their big anniversary. It will feature some of their best-known hits – with their distinctive soaring melodies – including He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, The Air That I Breathe and Bus Stop.

The extensive road trip will start in Birmingham on May 22, include two shows at the London Palladium then finish in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on June 21 – the band’s only other Scottish date.

“We’re incredibly excited performing for everyone on what will be some of the most special shows in the history of The Hollies,” said drummer of six decades, Bobby Elliott.

Celebrated as one of the most influential bands from the 1960s British Invasion era, the Hollies have had more than 20 world-wide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. They have spent 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their “impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll”.

For tickets visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com