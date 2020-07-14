The Highland Food & Drink Club to support north-east’s Taste of Grampian

The Highland Food & Drink Club has pledged its support for the upcoming Taste of Grampian festival.

The firm, which showcases the very best of what the Highlands, Islands and Moray have to offer within the food and drink industry, will support the Taste of Highlands tent at this year’s virtual event.

Taste of Grampian 2020 will take place via an online and interactive platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

Aimed at producers, restaurant owners as well as consumers, The Highland Food & Drink Club offers valuable information and support through membership opportunities.

The club’s main goal is to see Highland businesses succeed. The Highland Food & Drink Club assists its members every step of the way – whether that’s helping with learning and development, offering one-to-one support or encouraging customers to dine in these restaurants.

John Murray, founding director of Highland Food & Drink Club CIC, said: “Highland Food & Drink Club is delighted to support Taste of Grampian in its virtual format this year.

“Now more than ever it is vital we are all buying local.

“Taste of Grampian offers our Highland food and drink companies an ideal opportunity to showcase their products and highlight our region’s quality produce, leading to an increase to our economy.”

Taste of Grampian, which is the north-east’s biggest food and drink festival, is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East, the Evening Express and the Press And Journal.

Locals can expect a range of fun cook-offs, cooking demos, competitions as well as fantastic collaborations.

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk or to become an exhibitor please contact Laura Adam on laadam@dctmedia.co.uk