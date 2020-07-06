The Hairy Bikers and James Martin to cook up a storm at next year’s Taste of Grampian

Much-loved celebrity chefs The Hairy Bikers are set to headline the north-east’s Taste of Grampian festival.

TV duo Si King and Dave Myers were scheduled to appear at this year’s food and drink event, as well as fellow celebrity chef James Martin, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the three stars have now been confirmed for Taste of Grampian 2021 instead.

This year’s event will now take place online via a virtual platform from Friday September 18 to Sunday September 20.

The Hairy Bikers – who boast more than 20 published cookbooks under their belts including British Classics, Mediterranean Adventure and Mums Know Best – said while they are disappointed to not be attending this year’s festival, they are thoroughly looking forward to next year’s celebrations.

The duo stated: “We are really pleased to be celebrating The Taste of Grampian with you all.

“We are thrilled to be involved again – can’t flippin’ wait.”

James Martin, who previously took part in Taste of Grampian, will be back for another serving next year. The talented chef is best known for presenting the BBC cookery series Saturday Kitchen.

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East (ONE), The Press And Journal and The Evening Express.

Alan Clarke, chief executive at QMS, is excited three popular chefs have already agreed to take part in next year’s event, which will take place on Saturday June 5 2021 at P&J Live.

He said: “With celebrity chefs James Martin and the Hairy Bikers, it will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork, which have earned a global reputation for their taste and quality.

“These brands are underpinned by world-leading quality assurance which makes animal welfare a priority.”

QMS, which has supported Taste of Grampian as its main sponsor for more than two decades, has also pledged its support for this year’s virtual offering.

Claire Higgs, communications and events manager at QMS, thinks it is essential to promote local businesses and products during this challenging time.

She said: “A virtual event is the perfect way to do this and it gives us an opportunity to extend our reach to new consumers who have not attended the event before.

“Locals can expect a range of fun cook-offs, celebrity cooking demos, competitions and fantastic collaborations.”

Do you want to be involved? To sponsor the event or become an exhibitor please contact Carole Bruce on carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk