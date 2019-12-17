The Grinch joins north-east police for drink-drive crackdown

An unusual officer is out on the streets of the north-east to help cut down on motorists drink-driving.

The Grinch was pictured in full Police Scotland uniform alongside a warning from the force about the impact driving over the limit can have.

The Grinch has joined our team and wants to save Christmas by stopping drink drivers. If you are over the drink drive limit and driving it can not only ruin your Christmas but can have long term consequences. #RPGrinch #DontRiskIt pic.twitter.com/4FdSSpzPjW — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) December 17, 2019

A statement from officers said: “The Grinch has joined our team and wants to save Christmas by stopping drink drivers.

“If you are over the drink-drive limit and driving it can not only ruin your Christmas but can have long term consequences.”