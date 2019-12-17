Show Links
The Grinch joins north-east police for drink-drive crackdown

by Callum Main
17/12/2019, 3:46 pm
The Grinch is helping Police Scotland crackdown on drink driving
An unusual officer is out on the streets of the north-east to help cut down on motorists drink-driving.

The Grinch was pictured in full Police Scotland uniform alongside a warning from the force about the impact driving over the limit can have.

A statement from officers said: “The Grinch has joined our team and wants to save Christmas by stopping drink drivers.

“If you are over the drink-drive limit and driving it can not only ruin your Christmas but can have long term consequences.”

 

