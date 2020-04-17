The Feelgood Feed: Music, dancing and a charity obstacle course featuring chocolate and Scotch

Things are tough right now — but the power of community has never been more important or more obvious.

In every walk of life, people are coming together to ensure that no one is left to fight coronavirus alone. From neighbours helping each other with simple everyday tasks, right up to the heroes of our NHS on the front line of the fight, we’re standing together to try to help.

The Feelgood Feed is here to celebrate this community spirit.

Featuring stories from the Evening Express, P&J, Courier, Evening Telegraph, and Sunday Post, we’ll be sharing the most heartwarming, inspirational and even funny ways that people in our part of the world and beyond are helping each other out.

Today we’ve featured highland dancers, pipers and a cover of a Queen classic all paying tribute to the amazing NHS.

We’ve also covered the Aberdeen fundraiser who created an unusual assault course in her back garden, including a lion attack, after the Kiltwalk was cancelled. She is raising money for Home Start.

And the animals at Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park have featured in a new video showing how they are being looked after during lockdown.

Elsewhere our team have discovered a therapy dog singing for Angus care home residents and the magical moment ‘super gran’ Catherine left hospital after recovering from Covid-19.

So our mission is simple: we hope every time you visit The Feelgood Feed, you leave feeling happier than when you arrived.