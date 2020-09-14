The Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards – Charity Category

The nominees in the charity category of the Evening Express champion awards have said they are “proud, thrilled and overwhelmed” to be nominated.

Charlie House, We Too! and Triple A’s One Stop Shop are in the running for the charity champion honour.

They been dedicated to help people despite the coronavirus lockdown and have had to adapt their services as a result.

The Charity Champion category is sponsored by Archer Knight and the winner will be announced at the virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, September 24.

Ahead of the event we have been speaking with the trio of good causes who have picked out for their Covid-19 lockdown efforts.

For the best part of a decade, Charlie House has been helping children and young people with complex disabilities for the best part of a decade.

But the coronavirus lockdown presented the charity with a new challenge with many of those relying on their services forced to shield.

As requests for their services increased the charity transformed their service to keep up with demand they launched a support service using phone and video calls. They also created videos and online activities to lend a helping hand to families who were unable to leave home.

Charlie House chief executive Louise Andrew has praised the way the adapted to the sudden change of circumstances.

She said they are “delighted” to be nominated for the award and she is “proud” of her team’s efforts during the Covid- 19 lockdown.

Louise said: “Having joined Charlie House early this year at a time when everything was rapidly changing due to Covid-19, it was clear to see that the entire team were focussed on finding a way to continue providing vital services.

“It was amazing seeing how rapidly they responded to the challenge, adapting to a virtual support model and ramping up to ensure that shielded families had continuous support during lockdown.

“The team were delighted just to be recognised and shortlisted against the other admirable finalists in this category.

“I am really proud of what the team has achieved over the last six months and winning would be absolute recognition of the hard work and fight that has taken place since March to ensure that critical support was and still is delivered to north-east families directly to their homes.”

Phionna McInnes launched her Me Too! charity five years ago after growing frustrated at a lack of information for parents of children with additional support needs.

It has since changed its name to We Too! and it runs a children’s club and events over the school holidays.

During the coronavirus lockdown they kept offering vital support to families by delivering specially selected family boxes with items inside that would be useful for everyone.

Phionna has praised her team of so-called “ninjas” who help make the deliveries were made across Aberdeen.

She said she is “thrilled” their hard work has been noticed and it is a “wonderful boost” to their efforts.

Phionna said: “I’m thrilled to have the ninjas’ efforts recognised during this time – they are all affected parents too with their own challenges during this time, but still stepped up and reached out to others who were struggling during lockdown.

“The ninjas are absolutely delighted to have been nominated – what a wonderful boost in these rather challenging times.

“The feedback received from families was largely that they loved there was something in the box for everyone, rather than just the affected child – as the whole family needed to be recognised for their experience during lockdown.

“It also allowed us to informally reach out to families who would benefit from more targeted empowerment and thanks to the Lord Provost’s Fund, we have been able to achieve this also.”

Triple A’s One Stop Shop in Aberdeen is run by and for people with autism.

Before lockdown they were busy running a scheme aimed at helping creating job opportunities for people with autism.

It meant they had to move their focus to online services but they were still able to make sure people got the right support.

The One Stop Shop is run by Marion McLaughlin, who is keen to create a bright future for anyone with autism and has been left “overwhelmed” by the nomation.

She said: “It is really overwhelming to be nominated.

“We were focused on our programme which focuses on employment opportunities for people with autism at the start of the lockdown.

“We were forced to move online so we were still able to meet the needs of people. Autistic kids have really struggled during lockdown.

“But it has been good we are able to meet these needs despite every going on.”

