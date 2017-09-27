The Debate: Which city is better, Aberdeen or Dundee?

It’s an age old rivalry that’s had some fuel added to the flames in recent weeks, with one councillor claiming Aberdeen is Scotland’s “forgotten city” following a major jobs boost for Dundee.
Our colleagues at The Courier has attempted to settle the Aberdeen v Dundee debate once and for all by light-heartedly comparing the best things about the two cities.
They’ve called up their Dundee chief reporter Stefan Morkis, a man who knows the City of Discovery like the back of his hand, and Aberdonian reporter Blair Dingwall, to fight the case for both cities.