The Crown season four: Scotland shines as ‘biggest star’ on hit Netflix show

The much-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix hit drama The Crown was released this weekend.

The latest series, which centres around the lives of The Royal Family, is set in the late 1970s / 1980s and stars Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer.

And while fans of the show have been hailing the performance by the young actress as the People’s Princess, another ‘star’ of the show has been wowing them – Scotland.

Caithness, Inverness-shire and the Cairngorms all feature in the new series, most dominantly in the Balmoral Test episode.

Scenes set in the majestic royal residency and the monarch’s favoured summer retreat, Balmoral Castle were actually filmed at Ardverikie Estate near Newtonmore.

Meanwhile, Rothiemurchus Estate in Aviemore formed the backdrop for the famous Braemar Gathering.

Many viewers tweeting about the show have commented on the beauty of Scotland – and their wish to one day be able to visit it again.

First two episodes of The Crown showing Scotland's beauty – favourite place in the world #TheCrownSeason4 — Chevonne (@chevvy26) November 16, 2020

While watching it, you just want to book a ticket for Scotland. #thecrown https://t.co/WjYIATT0PW — Gabby (@gabbybvilla) November 16, 2020

Anyone else watching #TheCrown and planning a post lockdown trip to Scotland? — Lauren Stewart (@stewart_lauren) November 15, 2020

"The Crown" season 4 episode 2 has LOTS and LOTS of gorgeous shots of Scotland! Really enjoying the series! — Connie here-for-Outlander Sandlin (@Yr_Obt_Svt) November 15, 2020

#TheCrown season 4 making me want to book a trip to Scotland when it’s safe to travel again, just so I can stand on a windswept cliff wearing a hunting jacket pic.twitter.com/ivDhI4skpo — Meghan Smith (@meghansmith55) November 15, 2020

#TheCrown is making me miss Scotland 😩 — Kim Fogel (@kim_fogel) November 15, 2020

When the world rights itself, my next trip is to Scotland. #TheCrown — Yolanda (@ScarlettYoli) November 15, 2020

Watching The Crown and the biggest star is SCOTLAND. What the drop dead gorgeous is going on — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) November 15, 2020