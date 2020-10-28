The second series of a behind-the-scenes look at Aberdeen’s children’s hospital continues on the BBC tonight.

Narrated by David Tennant, the show offers a rare look inside Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with this week’s episode featuring a battle to repair a four-year-old’s nose after she was bitten by her gran’s dog, and a one-year-old is rushed into the Emergency Department with a suspected fractured skull.

‼️ NEW SERIES ‼️ With even greater behind-the-scenes access, series 2 of #TheChildrensHospital, the insightful and… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Last week’s episode of The Children’s Hospital featured the stories of Lexie, Abigail and Magnus.

In tonight’s episode, which airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm, cameras follow the story of one-year-old Chloe who hit her head and eye after falling five-feet from a bunk bed. Doctors suspect she might have a fractured skull, and with head injuries the most common cause of disability and death in children, staff must keep a close watch on the youngster.

Elsewhere, plastic surgeons examine a deep would on four-year-old Lois’ face after she was bitten by her gran’s dog. The team are hopeful they can fix the wound in a way that leaves the little girl with no facial scarring.

Tonight we’ll also meet six-year-old Corran, who was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer. With mum Rhona, the pair wait to find out if intensive chemotherapy has had any impact on the cancer.

This week we also go behind the scenes ant the busy haematology lab, where 3,000 blood samples are tested every day.

Each episode will focus on a different story while showcasing the dedication from the extraordinary NHS staff at the Foresterhill hospital.

The Children’s Hospital airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm tonight.