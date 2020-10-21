The second series of a behind-the-scenes look at Aberdeen’s children’s hospital continues on the BBC tonight.

Narrated by David Tennant, the show offers a rare look inside Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with this week’s episode featuring five-year-old Lexie getting ready for major surgery, a patient with Chron’s disease traveling from Orkney and 10-year-old Abigail battling her fear of the dentist.

‼️ NEW SERIES ‼️ With even greater behind-the-scenes access, series 2 of #TheChildrensHospital, the insightful and… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Last week’s episode of The Children’s Hospital featured the stories of Jason, Helena and decorating duo Jim and Murray.

In tonight’s episode, which airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm, cameras follow Lexie as consultant paediatric anaesthetist Kay talks the five-yera-old through her operation which will see surgeons fix the tube connecting her bladder to her kidneys.

Elsewhere in the hospital, Magnus, 9, has made the trip from Orkney to recieve a drug infusion for his Chron’s disease, and dentist Laurean and nurse Sarah work to reassure 10-year-old Abigail who need to have four molars removed.

Each episode will focus on a different story while showcasing the dedication from the extraordinary NHS staff at the Foresterhill hospital.

