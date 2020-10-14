The second series of a behind-the-scenes look at Aberdeen’s children’s hospital continues on the BBC tonight.

Narrated by David Tennant, the show offers a rare look inside Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with this week’s episode featuring a teenager who suffered a suspected broken femur after crashing a quad bike into a barbed wire fence.

‼️ NEW SERIES ‼️ With even greater behind-the-scenes access, series 2 of #TheChildrensHospital, the insightful and… Posted by NHS Grampian on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Last week’s episode of The Children’s Hospital featured the stories of Jaxon, Ossian and nurse Dot.

In tonight’s episode, which airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm, cameras follow 14-year-old Jason after he arrives in the resuscitation unit following his quad bike crash.

Medics suspect he has broken the longest, strongest bone in the human body, leaving the teen in excruciating pain.

Elsewhere in the High Dependency Unit, 14-month-old Helena is struggling to breathe. She was born with a cleft palate and had corrective surgery. However, she has now developed sleep apnea which can lead to growth, learning and even heart problems.

Episode two also features decorating duo Jim and Murray as they tackle the never-ending task of keeping the hospital in top condition all year round.

Each episode will focus on a different story while showcasing the dedication from the extraordinary NHS staff at the Foresterhill hospital.

The Children’s Hospital airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm tonight.