The changing face of Union Street: The Justice Mill

Aberdeen’s Union Street is home to a large selection of pubs, restaurants and shops, many of which have changed faces over the years.

Today, we’ve taken a look through our archives and focused on one that recently passed its 15th anniversary.

The Justice Mill, which opened in 2004, was transformed from the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill and is now a staple of Union Street.

Times have changed, but here’s how we covered the opening of the pub then…

Easter date for massive pub complex

By Marc Horne Original publication date: January 1 2004

A £2.5 million mega pub complex will open in the heart of Aberdeen by Easter.

Pub giants JD Wetherspoon today confirmed its latest city venture will open in April.

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Union Street has been converted into a huge Lloyd’s No 1 pub and diner.

And the venue – which will be called The Justice Mill – will create around 40 jobs.

A spokesman for the mushrooming chain said the 4,000 square-foot venue, which will cater for hundreds of revellers, is scheduled to pour its first pint on April 11.

“We opened Archibald Simpson’s in Aberdeen six or seven years ago and it has been a huge success,” the spokesman said.

“We have looked at a number of other sites in the city, but we are delighted to have secured such an excellent location in the heart of Aberdeen.”

He added: “Around £2.5 million has been invested in redeveloping the site and we are looking forward to opening the doors in the near future.”

The spokesman for the Watford-based chain stressed The Justice Mill would be very different to their existing Castle Street venue.

“Most Wetherspoon pubs, including Archibald Simpson’s, are music-free,” he said.

“But our new Lloyd’s No 1 in Aberdeen will have music and pop videos on screens.”

He added: “It will be a lively venue and will appeal to the large student population in the city.”

Lloyds No 1 will not put on live music, but bar food will be served all day.

Other bars in the chain currently offer cut-price cocktail pitchers and two-for-one beer and alcopop deals.

The venue will be a neighbour to the former Capitol Theatre, now converted into the 1,800 capacity Jumpin’ Jaks and Chicago Rock pub and club complex.

Veteran Labour city councillor David Clyne has blasted the spread of super-pubs, claiming Union Street had been reduced to a strip of “bars, beggars and bookies.”