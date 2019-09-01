Sunday, September 1st 2019 Show Links
The changing face of Union Street: Esslemont & Macintosh

by Lauren Jack
01/09/2019, 5:00 pm
How E&M Union Street looked with a 70s facelift
The Esslemont & Macintosh department store in Aberdeen opened its doors from 1873 until 2007.

The upmarket department store opened after Peter Esslemont and William Macintosh put their rivalry aside and merged their businesses into one.

The premises moved to their Union Street location in the 1920s and the store remained in the ownership of the Esslemont family for over 130 years.

The staff of Esslemont & Macintosh at their early premises on King Street, 1900s
Aberdeen’s Union Street in the 1930s. The street is decked out with bunting, most likely for the Coronation of George VI in May, 1937
The Esslemont & Macintosh department store is on the right of the photograph, 1942

As a surviour of the retail revolution, E&M continued to sell clothes, accessories and other beauty items like perfumes and make-up.

Esslemont & Macintosh was considered high-class shopping for Aberdeen in the 1960s
The steps leading up to Esslemont & Macintosh’s entrance was always a welcoming sight, 1962
Extensive alterations and improvements give a new look to the shopping experience at Esslemont & Macintosh in Union Street in September 1962
How the cosmetics, perfume and toiletries department looked in 1979

The firm was one of the first to open a beauty salon within a store, adding to the draw of the store.

It helped attract both loyal customers and staff with many staff serving the store for over 50 years.

The store  led the field with the idea of a beauty salon within a store when its pampering centre opened, 1978
A good perm for success as Robert, manager of the Glemby Hair Salon at Esslemont and MacIntosh, adds the finishing touches to Pat Murray’s perm 1990
Wife of the chairman of Esslemont and Macintosh, Mrs Harold Esslemont, right, congratulates long-serving employees after they were presented with gifts at the firm’s centenary dinner-dance in the Station Hotel, Aberdeen, 1973

The store was a city centre staple during its residence on Union Street, as locals from the city and surrounding areas visited for everything from some light shopping to some afternoon tea.

Following some disagreements over the future of the business, the company left the Esslemont family and was sold to chain Owen Owen in 2005. The store went into administration in February 2007.

Esslemont and Macintosh in 2005
Esslemont and MacIntosh on Union street closing down, 2007

After 134 years of trade, the store shut its doors for the final time with around 107 jobs lost as a result.

Shortly after the closure, the store was bought by a north-east developer and plans were made to turn the former department store into a boutique hotel and housing.

The former Esslemont and Macintosh store which closed, 2008

The building remained empty until a bid was made to turn the store into Jamie Oliver’s Italian.

In 2013, the restaurant opened occupying the premises for the first time in six years inviting locals to enjoy tasty meals rather than shopping trips.

The new Jamie Oliver Italian in the old Esslemont and Macintosh building, 2013
Jamie Oliver’s Italian, 2013

In 2017, the restaurant shut after four years of trading with executives blaming Brexit pressures for the move.

It was then announced that Steakhouse Miller & Carter was to open in another former aspect of the Esslemont &Macintosh department store in 2018.

Miller and Carter Steakhouse, which is occupying the old Esslemont and MacIntosh shop on Union Street, Aberdeen, 2018

The resaturant has been praised since the opening for its tasty food and atmosphere.

Since the opening of Miller & Carter, the former Jamie’s Italian has been bought and  two new restaurants have opened. The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant has opened in the bottom floor of the building and Mac’s Pizzeria upstairs, honouring the building’s history.

McGinty’s Group have taken over the old vacant E&M building on Union Street, and have turned it into Esslemont Bar and Restaurant downstairs and Mac’s Pizzeria upstairs
The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant interior, inspired by the building history

 

