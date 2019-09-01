The changing face of Union Street: Esslemont & Macintosh

The Esslemont & Macintosh department store in Aberdeen opened its doors from 1873 until 2007.

The upmarket department store opened after Peter Esslemont and William Macintosh put their rivalry aside and merged their businesses into one.

The premises moved to their Union Street location in the 1920s and the store remained in the ownership of the Esslemont family for over 130 years.

As a surviour of the retail revolution, E&M continued to sell clothes, accessories and other beauty items like perfumes and make-up.

The firm was one of the first to open a beauty salon within a store, adding to the draw of the store.

It helped attract both loyal customers and staff with many staff serving the store for over 50 years.

The store was a city centre staple during its residence on Union Street, as locals from the city and surrounding areas visited for everything from some light shopping to some afternoon tea.

Following some disagreements over the future of the business, the company left the Esslemont family and was sold to chain Owen Owen in 2005. The store went into administration in February 2007.

After 134 years of trade, the store shut its doors for the final time with around 107 jobs lost as a result.

Shortly after the closure, the store was bought by a north-east developer and plans were made to turn the former department store into a boutique hotel and housing.

The building remained empty until a bid was made to turn the store into Jamie Oliver’s Italian.

In 2013, the restaurant opened occupying the premises for the first time in six years inviting locals to enjoy tasty meals rather than shopping trips.

In 2017, the restaurant shut after four years of trading with executives blaming Brexit pressures for the move.

It was then announced that Steakhouse Miller & Carter was to open in another former aspect of the Esslemont &Macintosh department store in 2018.

The resaturant has been praised since the opening for its tasty food and atmosphere.

Since the opening of Miller & Carter, the former Jamie’s Italian has been bought and two new restaurants have opened. The Esslemont Bar & Restaurant has opened in the bottom floor of the building and Mac’s Pizzeria upstairs, honouring the building’s history.