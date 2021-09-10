Body recovered by police from River Dee with missing woman’s family informed

Officers searching for missing Laurencekirk woman Elle Smith have recovered a body from the River Dee.

Although the body is yet to be formally identified, the family of the 66-year-old woman have been notified.

Having been reported missing earlier in the week, police led a coordinated search with the help of local coastguard and lifeboat teams along the river yesterday.

Coastguard teams from Stonehaven and Cruden Bay joined Aberdeen Lifeboat crews and the police to search along the Aberdeen river.

Being called to the scene at around 12.30pm yesterday, upon arrival boats made their way from the boathouse searching the water down towards Duthie Park.

A police spokesman said: “On September 10, the body of a woman was recovered from the River Dee, Aberdeen.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing woman, Elle Smith, has been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. ”

She was last seen in Union Square, Aberdeen, on September 5 and had been described as being 5ft 6ins with fair hair.

Ms Smith was last seen wearing a brown or purple waterproof jacket, black leggings, a yellow t-shirt and was carrying a small leather black handbag.