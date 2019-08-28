The Big Nineties Festival is heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

A music festival celebrating all that’s great about the 90s is headed for Aberdeen’s new world-class entertainment venue.

P&J Live will host The Big Nineties Festival in October.

Music lovers can enjoy all the biggest hits from that era including numbers from pop princess Britney Spears, Madonna, Oasis, Salt-N-Pepa, Notorious B.I.G and more.

Pre-sale and discounted tickets for the event, which will take place on Saturday October 19, will go on sale at 5pm on Sunday.

Head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, Louise Stewart said: “We are looking forward to bringing The Big Nineties Festival to Aberdeen.

“We’ve already been able to announce some great consumer shows and events including Cheesefest, BRICKLIVE, Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble and Gerry Cinnamon and we are thrilled we can bring a festival for all the 90s ravers in the north-east.”

Ashley Ramian, of The Big Nineties Festival, added: “We are extremely excited to not only be working with the brand new P&J live venue, but also to be bringing The Big Nineties Festival to Scotland and Aberdeen for the first time.”

The event is strictly for over 18s only and will run from 7pm to midnight.

To sign up for tickets and for more information go to www.thebigninetiesfestival.co.uk/aberdeen