The best hairdressers in Aberdeen, according to Google reviews

Ahead of Monday’s reopening of hairdressers and barbers around the country, here’s a list of the best in Aberdeen according to Google reviews.
It is one of the most important appointments thousands across the country will be making on Monday morning, if not before then.
However, with the sudden surge of people looking to get a chop or style, most hairdressers and barbers are already booked.
Below, we’ve collated the top hairdressers in Aberdeen, based on their Google review ratings from customers past and present, to help find the right one.
The Cave Barber Shop
Address: 40 Victoria Rd, Aberdeen AB11 9DR
Tel: 01224 379450
Website: www.thecavebarbershop.nearcut.com
Google rating: 5/5 of 145 reviews
What they say: “What we offer is hard work, individual care and high quality cuts. Get a relaxing hot towel shave, waxing & many more. You won’t be disappointed. We do appointments and walk-ins.
Don't forget to book your appointment after reopening
Posted by The Cave Barber Shop on Monday, March 22, 2021
Saks Hair & Beauty
Address: 31 Upper Level Mall, Guild St, Union Square, Aberdeen AB11 5RG
Tel: 01224 591300
Website: www.saksaberdeen.com
Google rating: 4.7/5 of 119 reviews
What they say: “Welcome to Saks Aberdeen, where you’ll find our two award winning Aberdeen hair and beauty salons, both with on-site parking and available to you seven days a week!”
4 days and counting 😍 for getting back to our lovely salon 💇🏽♀️ 💇🏼Warm Balayage by Chelsea ••••#saksaberdeen…
Posted by Saks Aberdeen on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Hatstand Nelly
Address: 250 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6DB
Tel: 01224 210007
Website: www.hatstandnelly.co.uk
Google rating: 4.7/5 of 42 reviews
What they say: “It’s not just about the cut or colour, although these are delivered with the utmost professionalism. It’s also about the total salon experience. Great customer care and individual style advice for individual people, creating great looking hair from brave and bold to silky and smooth.”
Hello! Denise here – just a quick update!Thank you everyone for being so patient. It's been lovely catching up with…
Posted by Hatstand Nelly Hairdressers on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Ellee’s Hair Design
Address: 17 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6BS
Tel: 01224 213029
Website: www.ellees-aberdeen-hair-salon.co.uk
Google rating: 4.6/5 of 73 reviews
What they say: “Over the past 9 years the team & salon have evolved into a strong market leader for hair & beauty within Aberdeen. The company has achieved National Awards In Scotland & in London.”
Prior to our re-opening we want to offer clients of Ellee's Hair Design Holburn Street both current and new clients the…
Posted by Ellee's Hair Design & Beauty Lounge on Friday, March 19, 2021
James Dun’s House Aveda Salon & Spa
Address: 61 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JX
Tel: 01224 648480
Website: www.jdhlifestyle.co.uk
Google rating: 4.8/5 of 213 reviews
What they say: “We want to know your hair goals & dreams, we are here to make magic happen and turn them into reality! We love offering all guests a ‘change’ – no matter how big or small that may be.”
Our phone lines will be OPEN TODAY to take bookings, our girls will be available from 10am until 2pm.We look forward to speaking to you soon ☎️♥️
Posted by JAMES DUN'S HOUSE Aberdeen on Friday, March 26, 2021
Classic Cuts Aberdeen
Address: 309 George St, Aberdeen AB25 1EP
Tel: 07449 601205
Website: www.classiccuts.business.site
Google rating: 4.5/5 of 67 reviews
What they say: “Classic Cuts Unisex Hair Salon is a full-service hair salon, only Professional Colours and products. New Olaplex treatment available. Our Mission: To supply services and products that enhances our client’s physical appearance and mental relaxation. ”
Posted by Classic Cuts Aberdeen on Thursday, August 9, 2018
The Collective Aberdeen Limited
Address: 148 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1QX
Tel: 01224 647376
Website: www.thecollectiveaberdeen.com
Google rating: 4.6/5 of 19 reviews
What they say: “The Collective Aberdeen is a luxury salon in the heart of Aberdeen. Our team is a collective of exceptionally talented individuals from all ages and experience both employed and self-employed with one goal, to provide you with the best possible experience.”
Posted by The Collective Aberdeen on Thursday, December 17, 2020
Tiffany Hair & Beauty
Address: Bridge St, Aberdeen AB11 6JL
Tel: 01224 582219
Website: www.anyandco.co.uk
Google rating: 4.8/5 of 28 reviews
What they say: “We are a family run, independent, hair & beauty salon in Aberdeen. Located close to parking & the main bus/train station. A small team of highly skilled people, working in a beautiful building.”
Posted by Tiffany Hair and Beauty on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe