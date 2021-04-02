The best hairdressers in Aberdeen, according to Google reviews

Ahead of Monday’s reopening of hairdressers and barbers around the country, here’s a list of the best in Aberdeen according to Google reviews.

It is one of the most important appointments thousands across the country will be making on Monday morning, if not before then.

However, with the sudden surge of people looking to get a chop or style, most hairdressers and barbers are already booked.

Below, we’ve collated the top hairdressers in Aberdeen, based on their Google review ratings from customers past and present, to help find the right one.

The Cave Barber Shop

Address: 40 Victoria Rd, Aberdeen AB11 9DR

Tel: 01224 379450

Website: www.thecavebarbershop.nearcut.com

Google rating: 5/5 of 145 reviews

What they say: “What we offer is hard work, individual care and high quality cuts. Get a relaxing hot towel shave, waxing & many more. You won’t be disappointed. We do appointments and walk-ins.

Don't forget to book your appointment after reopening Posted by The Cave Barber Shop on Monday, March 22, 2021

Saks Hair & Beauty

Address: 31 Upper Level Mall, Guild St, Union Square, Aberdeen AB11 5RG

Tel: 01224 591300

Website: www.saksaberdeen.com