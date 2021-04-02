Show Links
News

The best hairdressers in Aberdeen, according to Google reviews

by Annie Butterworth
02/04/2021, 3:54 pm
Ahead of Monday’s reopening of hairdressers and barbers around the country, here’s a list of the best in Aberdeen according to Google reviews.

It is one of the most important appointments thousands across the country will be making on Monday morning, if not before then.

However, with the sudden surge of people looking to get a chop or style, most hairdressers and barbers are already booked.

Below, we’ve collated the top hairdressers in Aberdeen, based on their Google review ratings from customers past and present, to help find the right one.

The Cave Barber Shop

Address: 40 Victoria Rd, Aberdeen AB11 9DR
Tel: 01224 379450
Website: www.thecavebarbershop.nearcut.com

Google rating: 5/5 of 145 reviews

What they say: “What we offer is hard work, individual care and high quality cuts. Get a relaxing hot towel shave, waxing & many more. You won’t be disappointed. We do appointments and walk-ins.

Don't forget to book your appointment after reopening

Saks Hair & Beauty

Address:  31 Upper Level Mall, Guild St, Union Square, Aberdeen AB11 5RG
Tel: 01224 591300
Website: www.saksaberdeen.com 

Google rating: 4.7/5 of 119 reviews

What they say: “Welcome to Saks Aberdeen, where you’ll find our two award winning Aberdeen hair and beauty salons, both with on-site parking and available to you seven days a week!”

4 days and counting 😍 for getting back to our lovely salon 💇🏽‍♀️ 💇🏼Warm Balayage by Chelsea ••••#saksaberdeen…

 Hatstand Nelly

Address: 250 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6DB
Tel: 01224 210007
Website: www.hatstandnelly.co.uk

Google rating: 4.7/5 of 42 reviews

What they say: “It’s not just about the cut or colour, although these are delivered with the utmost professionalism. It’s also about the total salon experience. Great customer care and individual style advice for individual people, creating great looking hair from brave and bold to silky and smooth.”

Hello! Denise here – just a quick update!Thank you everyone for being so patient. It's been lovely catching up with…

Ellee’s Hair Design

Address: 17 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 6BS
Tel: 01224 213029
Website: www.ellees-aberdeen-hair-salon.co.uk

Google rating: 4.6/5 of 73 reviews

What they say: “Over the past 9 years the team & salon have evolved into a strong market leader for hair & beauty within Aberdeen. The company has achieved National Awards In Scotland & in London.”

Prior to our re-opening we want to offer clients of Ellee's Hair Design Holburn Street both current and new clients the…

James Dun’s House Aveda Salon & Spa

Address: 61 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JX
Tel: 01224 648480
Website: www.jdhlifestyle.co.uk

Google rating: 4.8/5 of 213 reviews

What they say: “We want to know your hair goals & dreams, we are here to make magic happen and turn them into reality! We love offering all guests a ‘change’ – no matter how big or small that may be.”

Our phone lines will be OPEN TODAY to take bookings, our girls will be available from 10am until 2pm.We look forward to speaking to you soon ☎️♥️

Classic Cuts Aberdeen

Address: 309 George St, Aberdeen AB25 1EP
Tel: 07449 601205
Website: www.classiccuts.business.site

Google rating: 4.5/5 of 67 reviews

What they say: “Classic Cuts Unisex Hair Salon is a full-service hair salon, only Professional Colours and products. New Olaplex treatment  available. Our Mission: To supply services and products that enhances our client’s physical appearance and mental relaxation. ”

The Collective Aberdeen Limited

Address: 148 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1QX
Tel: 01224 647376
Website: www.thecollectiveaberdeen.com

Google rating: 4.6/5 of 19 reviews

What they say: “The Collective Aberdeen is a luxury salon in the heart of Aberdeen. Our team is a collective of exceptionally talented individuals from all ages and experience both employed and self-employed with one goal, to provide you with the best possible experience.”

Tiffany Hair & Beauty

Address: Bridge St, Aberdeen AB11 6JL
Tel: 01224 582219
Website: www.anyandco.co.uk

Google rating: 4.8/5 of 28 reviews

What they say: “We are a family run, independent, hair & beauty salon in Aberdeen. Located close to parking & the main bus/train station. A small team of highly skilled people, working in a beautiful building.”

