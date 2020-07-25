The best food, drink and nightlife to experience in the north-east

The north-east is home to countless bars, pubs and restaurants serving up traditional favourites as well as contemporary flavour fusions.

Whether it’s a romantic meal for two at a peaceful country house you’re after, or something a bit more energetic with tempting drinks and music, there’s plenty of unique spots to be found in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to create a memorable experience.

As part of VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign, we’ve rounded up a selection of popular eateries and bars to try out during your next outing, as well as nearby hotel suggestions to accommodate you. But be sure to check for the opening hours of the business ahead of your visit.

The campaign – involving the Evening Express, The Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 – also has its own dedicated section on the VisitAberdeenshire website, where people can explore blogs with ideas for things to do.

Culinary passion is no stranger to the region, with chefs injecting creativity and flavour into each and every one of their dishes.

It’s no surprise that more than 80 north-east eateries have been awarded “Taste Our Best” accreditation by VisitScotland, with many others appearing in the Michelin Guide. For unrivaled quality food, pay a visit to the Atholl Hotel, King’s Gate, Aberdeen; Palm Court Hotel, Seafield Road, Aberdeen; Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum and The Highlander Café Bus, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen.

After your meal, why not stay at one of the city’s established hotels or B&B’s. Pay a visit to Aurora Guesthouse, Great Western Road, Aberdeen; Jury’s Inn Aberdeen Airport, Argyll Road, Dyce, Aberdeen; Skene House, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen; Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, South Deeside Road, Blairs, Aberdeen.

But it’s not just exceptional food on offer in the region, bars specialising in craft beer, whisky, gin and cocktails fill the city and make a perfect start, middle or end point to your trip to the city.

For those looking for a true Scottish bar experience, the traditional pubs in villages around Aberdeenshire are the perfect place to experience our unique Doric culture first-hand. These venues include: The Stack Restaurant & Bar, Dunnyfell Road, Muchalls, Stonehaven; Fife Lodge, Sandyhill Road, Banff and Station Hotel Portsoy, Seafield Street, Portsoy.

The city centre is a popular choice for those looking to experience the area’s nightlife. The city’s granite mile – otherwise known as Union Street – and joining streets are lined with some of the best and stylish bars around.

They are known for being the perfect spot to be entertained with stand-up comedy nights, live music and performing arts, from Fierce Bar, Exchequer Row, Aberdeen and Soul Bar, Union Street, Aberdeen, to The Esslemont, Union Street, Aberdeen and Ma Cameron’s, Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen.

Venturing to the outskirts, there are also a number of increasingly popular eateries and bars providing entertainment here, too. These include: The Lodge on the Loch, Aboyne, Loch Golf Centre, Aboyne; Banchory Lodge Hotel, Dee Street, Banchory; The Bay Fish and Chips, Beach Road, Stonehaven; The Commercial Hotel, The Square, Tarland, Aboyne and Tor-Na-Coille, Inchmarlo Road, Banchory.

And if you’re looking to stay for the weekend to admire more of the north-east’s picturesque scenery and indulgent cuisine, stop by Cairngorm Lodges, Logie Coldstone, Aboyne; Downie’s Cottage, Tomintoul, Braemar and West Gallaton Farmhouse, West Gallaton, Stonehaven.

Is glamping, camping or caravaning more your scene? Then you’re sure to love Aden Caravan and Camping, Station Road, Mintlaw; Ballater Caravan Park, Anderson Road, Ballater; Howe of Torbeg, Glen Gairn, Torbeg, Ballater and Ythan Valley Campsite, Smithfield of Ythanbank, Ellon.

Whichever venue you decide to visit, you can be certain of a true Scottish experience.

Social Media Campaign

VisitAberdeenshire, the Evening Express, Press and Journal, Society and Original 106 are encouraging people to share an image of their favourite part of the north-east throughout the #RediscoverABDN campaign. To take part, simply follow the steps below:

Take a picture of your favourite north-east attraction, venue, product or landmark Upload the image to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter including the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tag @visitabdn

Social Distancing Guidelines

When visiting these locations, it’s important to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in place across Scotland for outdoor activities. These guidelines are below.

People can meet in groups of up to 15 people outdoors, from up to five different households, including your own household. However, children aged 0-11 should not meet in groups larger than 15 people in total at a time. Keep two metres apart from anyone you meet from outside your household, and don’t share food or utensils. You should not meet with more than four different households per day, whether indoors or outdoors. Follow physical distancing guidance and hygiene rules. There is now no restriction on travel within Scotland as long as individuals are acting in line with all other guidance that supports the route map.

All guidelines can be viewed at www.gov.scot