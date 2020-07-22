The best countryside walks around the north-east, and where to treat yourself for tea after

The north-east countryside is filled with enticing forests, great estates and expansive moors waiting to be discovered by walkers.

Not only are there an abundance of lochs to visit and Munros to bag, but there are plenty of paths and trails winding their way below the mountains and through woodland.

As part of VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire campaign, we’ve rounded up a selection of forest walks to try out, as well as nearby food and drink suggestions. But be sure to check for the opening hours of the business ahead of your visit.

Among the beautiful walks is Aden Country Park, a 230-acre attraction in the heart of Buchan offering a warm welcome, beautiful surroundings, and a wide range of opportunities for relaxation and recreation for individuals, families, and groups to enjoy.

Aden, often referred to as “the jewel in the Buchan crown”, has been recognised year-on-year as one of the country’s best green spaces with the prestigious Green Flag Award.

Food and drink suggestions in the area for those making a day of it include the Saplinbrae Hotel in Mintlaw, the Beach Cafe in Fraserburgh and The Coffee Apothecary in The Square, Ellon.

Heading south, Aboyne boasts the picturesque Glen Tanar Estate. From rugged heather moorland to towering Caledonian pine forests to the majestic River Dee, Glen Tanar is a destination for exploring the best of natural Scotland.

Off the beaten track, people can explore by foot, bike, or on horseback.

There are miles of tracks throughout Glen Tanar, making it an ideal location for exploration.

It is also a fantastic spot for budding photographers to catch a glimpse of local wildlife.

After working up an appetite, people can try The Lodge on the Loch in Aboyne, the Loch Golf Centre in Aboyne, Buchanan Bistro at Woodend Barn on the Burn O’Bennie Road, Banchory or Finzean Estate Tearoom, Balnaboth Steading, Finzean for a meal.

