The beer gardens and al fresco restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire you can grab an alcoholic drink in now

While customers may not be able to catch up for a glass of wine or a pint indoors, venues have adapted to offer up comfortable outdoor experiences.

For those gasping for a pint at their local or looking to catch up over some drinks at their favourite restaurant, the only way to do so from Friday at 6pm is to book yourself a place to dine al fresco.

With new restrictions coming into play this weekend, venues across the area have once again reinvented their outdoor spaces to be able to retain custom to keep their businesses afloat.

The Scottish Government has put restrictions in place which will see hospitality venues close at 6pm indoors and 10pm outside. No alcohol can be purchased or consumed inside, and can only be ordered to be enjoyed outside.

To help you figure out where you can and can’t go and enjoy a drink or two, we’ve rounded up the outdoor hospitality venues now open and offering al fresco dining and drinks outside in the area.

From the trendiest bars to cutesy country pubs, not to mention lavish hotels launching new concepts and restaurants transforming the outdoor space they have, eateries across the north-east and the Highlands have been working tirelessly to provide a safe and welcoming space where everyone can have a good time responsibly.

Check out some of the places you can now grab a pint and a cocktail.

Just remember to bring a blanket with you and wrap up warm!

Please note: this list will be updated as more venues announce their status over the next couple of days.

Aberdeen

Soul Bar

It's starting to feel very autumnal in The Garden at SOUL, with the red leaves falling onto the marquees 🍂 But it's very… Posted by Soul Bar Aberdeen on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

The Chester Hotel

ALL CHANGE AGAIN! Following today’s First Minister’s announcement here’s an update on how we will operate for the next… Posted by The Chester Hotel on Wednesday, 7 October 2020

The Dutch Mill

The Fourmile

We are getting ready for another sunny day at the Fourmile ☀️ We are fully booked for reservations today but are taking… Posted by The Fourmile on Sunday, 12 July 2020

No.10 Bar & Restaurant – new concept coming soon but remains open in current state…

The Bieldside Inn

Which starter would you choose …⭐️ Salt and pepper squid with wasabi mayoOR⭐️ Haggis bon bons with chilli jamIf… Posted by The Bieldside on Saturday, 3 October 2020

Fierce Bar

Well unfortunately following today’s announcement our indoor seating will be unavailable from 6pm this Friday. This… Posted by Fierce Bar Aberdeen on Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Ferryhill House Hotel

Books and Beans

Sunshine or rain we have you covered at Books and Beans this weekend and always. We are also delighted to say we are… Posted by Books and Beans on Friday, 2 October 2020

The Pier

S T R E E T D I N I N G Our outside seating is back! 💪🏻💪🏻Come see us for brunch, lunch, coffee or ice cream. Please… Posted by The Pier on Monday, 6 July 2020

Cove Bay Hotel

Our beer garden is now open! Woohoo! It’s been a long time coming. We are accepting cash payments but would prefer contactless where possible. See you soon. Posted by Cove Bay Hotel on Monday, 6 July 2020

Inn at the Park

🌈Morning friends …it’s getting close to that time again….. less than an hour to go for ….. … Posted by The Inn at the Park Hotel on Sunday, 5 July 2020

BrewDog Castlegate

We're open 🎉Our outside area is ready and waiting to serve any thirsty craft beer fans!We're introduced tonnes of… Posted by BrewDog Castlegate on Monday, 6 July 2020

Kirkgate Bar

New Guinness golden Ale first bar in Aberdeen to stock come and have a try Posted by The Kirkgate on Monday, 7 September 2015

Leys Hotel

Aberdeenshire

The Broadstraik Inn – Elrick

The Square – Kintore

The New Inn Hotel – Ellon

Finally we are open! Pop down for some food & drinks & fingers crossed the sun stays out! ☀️ Posted by The New Inn Hotel Ellon on Monday, 6 July 2020

Banchory Lodge Hotel – Banchory

THE BIG REVEAL FOR ALFRESCO DINING…As we gear up for launch next Wednesday, spaces are filling up fast for Alfresco… Posted by Banchory Lodge Hotel on Friday, 3 July 2020

The Seafield Arms Hotel – Cullen

The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel – Newmachar

❗️ UPDATE …. watch this space ❗️So, whilst “always looking on the bright side of life” and taking the “positives”… Posted by Newmachar Hotel on Thursday, 8 October 2020

Molly’s Cafe Bar/ Beach Bistro – Stonehaven

Aaaaand we are OPEN 🥳Let’s hope the sun sticks about for a while!! See you all soon 🥰🥰🥰 Posted by Molly's Café Bar / Beach Bistro on Monday, 6 July 2020

Holiday Inn Aberdeen West – Westhill

The day we’ve all been waiting for! Our beer garden is OPEN from 12.00 until 20.00!! 🍻🥂For now it’s drinks only and… Posted by Holiday Inn Aberdeen – West on Monday, 6 July 2020

Belevedere Hotel – Stonehaven

Pinz Bowling – Elgin (Moray)

In line with new restrictions, we will unfortunately be unable to serve alcohol inside from 6pm on Friday night 😢We will be able to serve food and soft drinks inside up until 6pm. Unfortunately after that we will have to stop serving refreshments. We will still be operating the bowling until 10pm, however you will be unable to purchase any food or drinks inside. Alcohol can still be purchase between 11am – 10pm but only in the beer garden. We’re aware that the weather is turning a bit chilly, so we are working extremely hard to get all of our benches sheltered and we have purchased patio heaters to go throughout. That way you can still have a fun-filled night at Lane 15 without worrying about the questionable Scottish weather 🥶 We’re still waiting on the gazebos and patio heaters arriving so I can’t guarantee they will be here for the weekend, so wrap up cosy just incase. In the meantime we will keep everything crossed that they arrive on time 🤞🏼As always, track and trace will be done on arrival, there’s hand sanitising stations throughout and we do temperature checks on arrival. We ask that you wear your face masks on entering. Please only take your mask off when seated at the lanes or your table. If you need to go to the toilets etc, please put your mask back on 😷If you plan on visiting us, booking is advised. Please give us a call on (01343) 541444 to book 📞 Posted by Pinz Bowling on Wednesday, 7 October 2020