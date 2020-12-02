The ARC Project: Aberdeen teacher pens book to raise cash for city charity

An Aberdeen teacher has written a children’s e-book about a top-secret organisation which takes revenge on unruly adults, with all of the profits going towards a charity.

Jed Gilchrist, 37, is the man behind The ARC Project, which is his debut work and sales will go to Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE).

The charity help people living on the breadline by supplying food parcels as well as offering advice on benefits and debts.

Jed, who works at the city’s Hanover Street Primary School, said his day job provided the ideal inspiration for the book.

He said: “It is a children book about a group of kids who to take revenge on cruel adults. The book starts with quite a humiliating act as they strike out at their teacher.

“They are called the ARC Project and it is a secret organisation

“There’s also a baker who lets kids from the private straight into the shop but makes those from the comprehensive queue at the door. The ARC Project is a secret organisation

“Being a teacher you are used to being in front of children and as a teacher embarrassing things can happen sometimes.

“I thought of the worst thing that could happen to a teacher and worked backwards from there.

“I’ve been writing on and off for a while and I was able to write this whole book from one idea.”

Jed said he has been reading about the work carried out by CFINE and said every penny from the ARC Project will towards helping the Poynernook Road charity

He said: “I suppose I’ve been seeing a lot of their stuff on social media about how vital their services are.

“There have been a lot of people losing their jobs and it is important to help them out. All of the profits from the book will go to CFINE.”

A spokesman for CFINE said: “We are delighted that proceeds from The ARC Project are being donated to CFINE.

“During the pandemic, the need for CFINE’s services increased substantially, including emergency food provision, welfare and benefit advice and other support services.

“This donation will go towards continuing to support vulnerable individuals, families and communities in these difficult times. We would like to extend out thanks to Jed Gilchrist for this very thoughtful gesture.”