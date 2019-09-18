The Amazing Oor Wullie set for Aberdeen children’s hospital after £15,500 auction bid

The most popular statue from last night’s Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail auction could be moving to a new home at an Aberdeen hospital.

Tony Dinozzi splashed out a whopping £15,500 on The Amazing Oor Wullie on behalf of Wood PLC at last night’s auction.

Speaking at the auction, Tony said it’s likely the statue will be heading to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

He said: “The chances are the statue will be returning to the children’s hospital and I thought this clown would appeal to the children.

“I think when they see it there they will love it. I was delighted to be able to buy this.

“The Archie Foundation is something that has been very close to the heart of Wood and over the last five years we have raised £250,000 for the charity.

“We really wanted to participate in the auction.”

In total, more than than £316,000 was raised for charity with bids flying in from across the room and online.

Neil Bremner, who works for Grampian Continental, walked away with two statues including the Evening Express sponsored Oor Roughneck for £8,500 and Celebrating Hope sculpture for £5,500.

He said: “I had my eye on the Oor Roughneck and a couple of others like the Oor Wullie Miller.

“The Oor Roughneck really is one of the iconic ones for Aberdeen with the oil industry.

“I’m not sure my plans for the statues yet, as I have two, they might both go in my garden with a charity box so people can take pictures.

“It is tremendous the amount of money that has been raised tonight.”