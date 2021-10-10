News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Teachers through the years By David Bradley 10/10/2021, 11:45 am 1982 - P1 and P2 pupils of Balmedie Primary School helping head teacher Lilian Youngson with books in the new library are, from left, Steven Masson, Marissa Carrara, Rodney McKnight and Louise Stewart As teachers and pupils take a break from the classroom and enjoy the October holidays, we take a look at school days of yesteryear. From prize-winning pupils to teachers’ strikes, The Aberdonian shines a spotlight on teaching over the decades. Can you spot a favourite teacher among the photos or a picture of you during your school years? 1985 – The girl and boy duxes at Woodside Primary School, Louise Cowie and David Hetherington, both 12 1990 – Waldorf School teacher Jo Crutchfield gives a German lesson to Class Eight 1994 – Susan Cuthbertson’s class at Walker Dam School 1980 – Taking a look around the language laboratory at Dyce Academy are teachers, from left, Jim Presly, June Smith and Margo Buchan 1989 – Staff receiving presentations from colleagues at Harlaw Academy are, from left at front, principal teacher in RE Helen Montgomery, who was retiring; principal teacher of biology Jane Burchill, also retiring, and business studies teacher Pat Shaw, who was moving on 1996 – Teacher Margaret Keith with pupils, Peter Milne, Greg Hanson and Sean Landsman, all 8, at the opening of <br />Newtonhill Primary School 1978 – Skene Square Primary teacher Sheila Murray, who was retiring after 32 years at the school, is presented with a <br />Teasmade by head teacher James McLeod 1996 – Having fun at the new Newtonhill Primary are, from left, Calum Erskine, 6, head teacher Kathryn Smith, Iona <br />Ingram, 6, Rachael Crockett, 5, Linda Cruickshank, deputy head, and Scott Silver, 5 1985 – Teachers at a rally in the YMCA in Aberdeen 1982 – Primary 1 of Methlick School in the middle of being told a story from their teacher Mrs Elaine Anderson. 1990 – First year Torry Academy pupil Willie Buchan tries out some new equipment <br />watched by Dr Richard Lemanczyk, centre, Andrew Lawson, left, and principal physics teacher John Daglish Teachers from across the north came to join a city demonstration 1974 – Teachers from many parts of the north east gathered in Aberdeen for a mass rally along Union Street and King Street 1986 – Aberdeen University teachers, led by Jurgen Thomaneck, second right, on picket duty outside King’s College in January 1986 1985 – Gym teachers who graduated at the end of the Second World War held a 40th anniversary reunion in Cults in October 1985 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe