The Aberdonian: Teachers through the years

By David Bradley
10/10/2021, 11:45 am
1982 - P1 and P2 pupils of Balmedie Primary School helping head teacher Lilian Youngson with books in the new library are, from left, Steven Masson, Marissa Carrara, Rodney McKnight and Louise Stewart
As teachers and pupils take a break from the classroom and enjoy the October holidays, we take a look at school days of yesteryear.

From prize-winning pupils to teachers’ strikes, The Aberdonian shines a spotlight on teaching over the decades.

Can you spot a favourite teacher among the photos or a picture of you during your school years?

1985 – The girl and boy duxes at Woodside Primary School, Louise Cowie and David Hetherington, both 12
1990 – Waldorf School teacher Jo Crutchfield gives a German lesson to Class Eight
1994 – Susan Cuthbertson’s class at Walker Dam School
1980 – Taking a look around the language laboratory at Dyce Academy are teachers, from left, Jim Presly, June Smith and Margo Buchan
1989 – Staff receiving presentations from colleagues at Harlaw Academy are, from left at front, principal teacher in  RE Helen Montgomery, who was retiring; principal teacher of biology Jane Burchill, also retiring, and business studies teacher Pat Shaw, who was moving on
1996 – Teacher Margaret Keith with pupils, Peter Milne, Greg Hanson and Sean Landsman, all 8, at the opening of <br />Newtonhill Primary School
1978 – Skene Square Primary teacher Sheila Murray, who was retiring after 32 years at the school, is presented with a <br />Teasmade by head teacher James McLeod
1996 – Having fun at the new Newtonhill Primary are, from left, Calum Erskine, 6, head teacher Kathryn Smith, Iona <br />Ingram, 6, Rachael Crockett, 5, Linda Cruickshank, deputy head, and Scott Silver, 5
1985 – Teachers at a rally in the YMCA in Aberdeen
1982 – Primary 1 of Methlick School in the middle of being told a story from their teacher Mrs Elaine Anderson.
1990 – First year Torry Academy pupil Willie Buchan tries out some new equipment <br />watched by Dr Richard Lemanczyk, centre, Andrew Lawson, left, and principal  physics teacher John Daglish
Teachers from across the north came to join a city demonstration
1974 – Teachers from many parts of the north east gathered in Aberdeen for a mass rally along Union Street and King Street
1986 – Aberdeen University teachers, led by Jurgen Thomaneck, second right, on picket duty outside King’s College in January 1986
1985 – Gym teachers who graduated at the end of the Second World War held a 40th anniversary reunion in Cults in October 1985