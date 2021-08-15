News / Local / The Aberdonian Gallery: Tall Ships in Aberdeen By Reporter 15/08/2021, 5:00 pm 1997 - A spectacular fireworks display ended the first day of the Tall Ships’ arrival in spectacular style Can you remember the Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen Harbour? This week in the Aberdonian we take a look at some of the best moments from their visits in the 1990s. In 1991, more than 310,000 people came to see the vessels. The ships returned in 1997 but have not been back to the Granite City since then. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe