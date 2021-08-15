Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Gallery: Tall Ships in Aberdeen

By Reporter
15/08/2021, 5:00 pm
1997 - A spectacular fireworks display ended the first day of the Tall Ships’ arrival in spectacular style
Can you remember the Tall Ships sailing into Aberdeen Harbour?

This week in the Aberdonian we take a look at some of the best moments from their visits in the 1990s.

In 1991, more than 310,000 people came to see the vessels. The ships returned in 1997 but have not been back to the Granite City since then.

1991 - The crew on board the oldest Tall Ship, 100-year-old Kommandoren, from Denmark
1991 - The winning tug o’ war team from Polish ship The Gift of Youth with Grampian Deputy Firemaster Sandy Lobban
1997 - Sailors from all over the world dressed in national dress to greet visitors to the race
1997 - Characters from children’s television took to the streets as part of the Tall Ships Parade
1991 - Winners of Grampian Schools Art Competition, from left, Dawn Coutts, Melanie Wills and Andrea Paterson
1991 - All the world wanted to see the tall ships and the Trinity and Regent Quays swarmed with visitors
1991 - Tadeus Olechnowicz, centre, of Polish vessel Dar Mlodziezy, receives a signed print by marine artist Edward Walker, left, and Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce chief executive Derek Marnoch
1997 - Crowds turned out on Regent Quay 1997 to see the spectacular visitors
1997 - A parade down Union Street and Shiprow heralds the arrival of the Tall Ships in the city
1997 - Sailors and a swan figurehead join the parade down Union Street leading to the harbour
"Shore Patrol: Our young Sea Cadets are raring to go for four days on call. (Left to right) Jacqueline McKenzie, Ben Lloyd, Kevin Murdoch and Tracey Gill, who's popping in above right too!"
1991 - Oldmachar Academy second year pupils Susan Jack, left, and Kevin MacDonald get some ‘knotty’ tips from Paula Mitchell of the BP Exploration Community Bus
1991 - Leipzig Dance Theatre entertain the crowds at the Tall Ships Race as part of the International Youth Festival