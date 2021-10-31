Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Aberdonian: Taking flight with air training corps

By David Bradley
31/10/2021, 11:45 am
1991 - From top, ATC cadets Sgt Nathan Hall, 18, Sgt Alexander Thom, 16, and Sgt Derek Anderson, 17, of 2489 Squadron at Bridge of Don Barracks, who were to carry the specially commissioned banner
In this Aberdonian, we’ve taken a delve into the archives to bring you pictures from air training corps throughout the years.

From the 60s to the noughties, there are some great pictures of cadets in action.

Do you recognise anyone in the photos below?

1991 – Some of the award winners from 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron Air Training Corps pose for a souvenir picture
1991 – Corporal William Tulley, seated, cadet of the year in 2288 Montrose Squadron of the ATC, with Cadet James Hyslop, who was cadet of the month
1985 – Flt Lt Mark Ansell and Flt Lt Bill Wilson of the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron ATC were presented with the Cadet Forces Medal
1989 – Wing Commander Ralph Forbes presents the Best Recruit shield to Cadet Lee-Rose MacRae during the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron ATC event
1989 – Cpl Victoria Taylor, 18, receives her Flying Award from Lt-Cdr Stuart Millar, Royal Naval Reserve, at the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron training corps base
1986 – Cadet WO Michael Chalmers is presented with the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet Badge and certificate by Wg Cdr Ralph Forbes at 102 Dyce Squadron ATC HQ in Northfield
1985 – Air Training Corps commandant for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Group Capt Peter Beckley, presenting prizes at the ATC Scottish full-bore rifle championship at Blackdog range, Bridge of Don
1991 – Members of the Aberdeen Airport Squadron of the ATC on the banks of the Don at Dyce, with CO, Pilot Officer Alan Sharpe, ready to plant 100 trees to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ATC and the squadron’s 30th anniversary
1991 – Lord Provost Robert Robertson takes the salute as Air Training Corps squadrons march down Union Street
1985 – Having a close-up look at an aircraft engine are members of 877 Squadron (Inverurie) ATC at their stand at the Garioch Arcade
1987 – Prizewinners in the ATC modelling competition receive their awards
1967 – Group Captain J C Hunter, Commandant of ATC Scotland, hands over the organisation’s Efficiency Cup to the<br />Commanding Officer of ATC 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron Flight Lieutenant S Adam
2008 – Cameron Bunce of 1298 (Huntly) Air Training Corps was awarded a trophy for flying excellence
2008 – Toby Williamson, 13, of 875 Westhill Squadron Air Training<br />Corps goes undercover at Westhill Gala Day
1989 – Air Commodore Peter Naz reviews members of the north-east air training corps at Bridge of Don barracks