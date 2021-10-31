News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Taking flight with air training corps By David Bradley 31/10/2021, 11:45 am 1991 - From top, ATC cadets Sgt Nathan Hall, 18, Sgt Alexander Thom, 16, and Sgt Derek Anderson, 17, of 2489 Squadron at Bridge of Don Barracks, who were to carry the specially commissioned banner In this Aberdonian, we’ve taken a delve into the archives to bring you pictures from air training corps throughout the years. From the 60s to the noughties, there are some great pictures of cadets in action. Do you recognise anyone in the photos below? 1991 – Some of the award winners from 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron Air Training Corps pose for a souvenir picture 1991 – Corporal William Tulley, seated, cadet of the year in 2288 Montrose Squadron of the ATC, with Cadet James Hyslop, who was cadet of the month 1985 – Flt Lt Mark Ansell and Flt Lt Bill Wilson of the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron ATC were presented with the Cadet Forces Medal 1989 – Wing Commander Ralph Forbes presents the Best Recruit shield to Cadet Lee-Rose MacRae during the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron ATC event 1989 – Cpl Victoria Taylor, 18, receives her Flying Award from Lt-Cdr Stuart Millar, Royal Naval Reserve, at the 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron training corps base 1986 – Cadet WO Michael Chalmers is presented with the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet Badge and certificate by Wg Cdr Ralph Forbes at 102 Dyce Squadron ATC HQ in Northfield 1985 – Air Training Corps commandant for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Group Capt Peter Beckley, presenting prizes at the ATC Scottish full-bore rifle championship at Blackdog range, Bridge of Don 1991 – Members of the Aberdeen Airport Squadron of the ATC on the banks of the Don at Dyce, with CO, Pilot Officer Alan Sharpe, ready to plant 100 trees to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ATC and the squadron’s 30th anniversary 1991 – Lord Provost Robert Robertson takes the salute as Air Training Corps squadrons march down Union Street 1985 – Having a close-up look at an aircraft engine are members of 877 Squadron (Inverurie) ATC at their stand at the Garioch Arcade 1987 – Prizewinners in the ATC modelling competition receive their awards 1967 – Group Captain J C Hunter, Commandant of ATC Scotland, hands over the organisation’s Efficiency Cup to the<br />Commanding Officer of ATC 107 (Aberdeen) Squadron Flight Lieutenant S Adam 2008 – Cameron Bunce of 1298 (Huntly) Air Training Corps was awarded a trophy for flying excellence 2008 – Toby Williamson, 13, of 875 Westhill Squadron Air Training<br />Corps goes undercover at Westhill Gala Day 1989 – Air Commodore Peter Naz reviews members of the north-east air training corps at Bridge of Don barracks