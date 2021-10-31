News / Local / The Aberdonian The Aberdonian: Spook-tacular halloween By David Bradley 31/10/2021, 6:00 am 1987 - Eclectic costumes from Wendy Gemmell, Alison Kyle and Carolyn Bruce at the Aberdeenshire Cricket Club disco Kids across Aberdeen and the north east are preparing once again for a night of guising this Halloween. The festivities were put to a stop last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – and youngsters will be eager to get dressed up once more. We decided to look into our archives to see how kids (young and old) celebrated in years gone by. See if you can recognise anyone… 1977 – David Ledingham dooks back to his childhood at Middlefield Church Sunday School’s party 1989 – Spooky sisters Iona and Morven Hutchison at a Primrosehill Halloween disco 1944 – Yoli Wilson and Alan Dow in high spirits at Amatola Hotel, at an event held by the Filipino community 1976 – Ian Pithie proves to be a right wee devil at Aberdeen’s 25th (Beechgrove Church) Cub Scouts Pack party 1994 – Two-year-old Antonia Collings meets 85-year-old Jane Main during a visit to Elgin’s Spynie Hospital 1995 – Six-year-old Lauren Hall has a devil of a job dealing with Miranda Frame outside Partymania in George Street 1988 – Is that a witch or six-year-old Emily Anderson of Market Place Primary School, Inverurie? 1993 – Aberdeen youngsters Steven Marshall and Katie Lissamore, both six, seem transfixed by this<br />impressively coiffed pumpkin lantern! 1994 – Members of staff at the Soda Fountain, Union Street, Aberdeen, go all out for Halloween. They are, from left, Dawn Simpson, Colin Ross, Gina Crockett and Jason Ramsden 1982 – Roslin Ross shows off her father-in-law John’s incredible 80-pound pumpkins! 1977 – Spooky goings-on at the Middlefield Church Sunday School’s Halloween party