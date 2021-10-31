Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local / The Aberdonian

The Aberdonian: Spook-tacular halloween

By David Bradley
31/10/2021, 6:00 am
1987 - Eclectic costumes from Wendy Gemmell, Alison Kyle and Carolyn Bruce at the Aberdeenshire Cricket Club disco
1987 - Eclectic costumes from Wendy Gemmell, Alison Kyle and Carolyn Bruce at the Aberdeenshire Cricket Club disco

Kids across Aberdeen and the north east are preparing once again for a night of guising this Halloween.

The festivities were put to a stop last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – and youngsters will be eager to get dressed up once more.

We decided to look into our archives to see how kids (young and old) celebrated in years gone by.

See if you can recognise anyone…

1977 – David Ledingham dooks back to his childhood at Middlefield Church Sunday School’s party
1989 – Spooky sisters Iona and Morven Hutchison at a Primrosehill Halloween disco
1944 – Yoli Wilson and Alan Dow in high spirits at Amatola Hotel, at an event held by the Filipino community
1976 – Ian Pithie proves to be a right wee devil at Aberdeen’s 25th (Beechgrove Church) Cub Scouts Pack party
1994 – Two-year-old Antonia Collings meets 85-year-old Jane Main during a visit to Elgin’s Spynie Hospital
1995 – Six-year-old Lauren Hall has a devil of a job dealing with Miranda Frame outside Partymania in George Street
1988 – Is that a witch or six-year-old Emily Anderson of Market Place Primary School, Inverurie?
1993 – Aberdeen youngsters Steven Marshall and Katie Lissamore, both six, seem transfixed by this<br />impressively coiffed pumpkin lantern!
1994 – Members of staff at the Soda Fountain, Union Street, Aberdeen, go all out for Halloween. They are, from left, Dawn Simpson, Colin Ross, Gina Crockett and Jason Ramsden
1982 – Roslin Ross shows off her father-in-law John’s incredible 80-pound pumpkins!
1977 – Spooky goings-on at the Middlefield Church Sunday School’s Halloween party