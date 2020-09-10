Show Links
Silver City Vault: Shopping in Aberdeen through the years

by Silver City Vault
10/09/2020, 1:49 pm
5-21 Union Street - 1972
222-227 Union Street, 1981
Adelaide Cafe, 489 George Street - 1970
Belmont Street - 1975
British Linen Bank, Union Street
Caledonian Stores, Union Street - 1973
Castlegate
Corner of George Street and Schoolhill - 1975
E&M's, Union Street - 1974
Bruce Millers, George Street
Gold Market, Union Street - 1981
Littlewoods Store, Union Street
Castlegate Market, as viewed from the Transport Officers, 1938
Narco House, George Street - 1969
Norco Rosemount
Norco shop at the corner of George Street and Loch Street - 1967
Norco shop interior - 1920
The Rubber Shop on George Street - 1986
St Nicholas Street - 1985
Stampede of serious shoppers at the junction of Union Street and Bridge Street - 1970
Hendersons on Union Street
Union Street, looking east - 1967
Upperkirkgate - 1965
Woolworths on Union Street, 1973

This week we’ve teamed up with the Silver City Vault for a special Aberdonian focusing on shopping in the city.

Aberdeen Libraries’ Local Studies collection contains thousands of photographs of the city.

The service is committed to making all of these images available via the Silver City Vault.

Many can already be seen at www.silvercityvaults.org.uk and in the gallery above we’ve featured some of their views of Aberdeen’s harbour.

 

 

 

