Silver City Vault: Looking back at Aberdeen Harbour

by Silver City Vault
07/08/2020, 1:37 pm
Diver and support boat at harbour
Everyday life on South Market Street, 30th June 1939
Boat sailing out into ice flows
Everyday life on South Market Street, 17th June 1939
Man and dog stood on Peterhead harbour wall during excavation
Harbour workers, c.1892
St Clements bridge with British Destroyer Aisne passing through, 1959
Buses lined up Regent Quay, 8th March 1939
Swedish cruiseliner "Stella Polaris" in Harbour
Construction work on breakwater
Men at work constructing quay
Scicentist working in laboratory at Matthews Quay
Rig, 1907
Group of schoolboys in front of Whitehall Place, Aberdeen
Group of men pulling fishing nets from river
Quayside at Market Street
Clyde Street after 3 high explosive bombs hit on the 9th July 1941
Regent Quay after 3 high explosive bombs hit on the 21st July 1941
Military personnel working in the habour during a dock workers strike, 25th May 1945
Boy working in the fish market, May 1945
Barbed fences surrounding the harbour during the Second World War
Visit from the Minster of Food to the harbour, 21st June 1943
Captured German U-Boat U776 docked in Aberdeen Harbour as part of UK tour, August 1943
Annie W Lewis & Sir John H Irvin berthed at New Island Jetty for first time, 1954
Annie W. Lewis, Dredger Suction Hopper to Aberdeen Harbour from 1927-1969
The Queen Mother inspecting St Clements Bridge during it's opening, 30th September 1953

This week we’ve teamed up with the Silver City Vault for a special Aberdonian focusing on the city’s historic harbour.

Aberdeen Libraries’ Local Studies collection contains thousands of photographs of the city.

The service is committed to making all of these images available via the Silver City Vault.

Many can already be  seen at www.silvercityvaults.org.uk and in the gallery above we’ve featured some of their views of Aberdeen’s harbour.

 

 

 

